Folding-Wings Kronos Armored Submarine Is Perfect for Old School Commando Missions

The world of watercraft is a very dynamic one. At the same time, it’s a very extensive and awe-inspiring one, with people dreaming up over the years all sorts of contraptions meant for a variety of tasks that can only be performed on or under water.
We here at autoevolution know that, and this is why August is Sea Month, a four-week-long celebration of all waterborne and water-based machines. We’ve already uncovered a wealth of such vehicles and brought them under the spotlight, but the world of watercraft seems to keep on giving. Today’s treat? The Kronos Armored Submarine, of course.
Chances are you’ve never heard of this thing (we sure didn’t, until we accidentally stumbled upon it). It is one of the products being cooked up in the UAE at the hands of a company called Highland Systems, which describes itself as “an R&D and project management company which specializes in development and implementation of state-of-the-art technology into production.”
The Kronos is not yet in production, as far as we were able to learn, but if (and that's a big if) and when it will be, it’ll probably become a heavy-hitter on the market. That’s because it’s a multi-use machine, created for “commercial, rescue and combat operations,” with design and capabilities rarely seen.
Resembling to some degree a manta ray in its “futuristic hydrodynamic design,” with folding wings for easier transport while on land, the Kronos is supposed to be armored, although what materials are to be used to make it so are not detailed. It’s also a hybrid diesel-electric beast capable of developing 1,200 hp, although what exactly the powertrain includes is, again, not public knowledge.
Thanks to the undetailed powertrain, the Kronos can reach speeds of 80 kph (50 mph) when cruising above the waves, or just 50 kph (31 mph) while under water. It can dive to a depth of 100 meters (328 feet), and has a critical depth of more than double that, 250 meters (820 feet).
The thing can stay under water for about 36 hours, as it has enough air reserves for that. Passengers can enjoy while inside both air conditioning and adaptive lighting.
At the time of writing the Kronos is listed on Highland’s website alongside a trimaran and a trio of armored vehicles. There is no info on when a production version should be ready, let alone when the Kronos becomes available to interested customers. As such, another important aspect of the sub, the price, is also a mystery.
