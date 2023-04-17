All-New Toyota 4Runner TRD Goes Against 2024 Tacoma Credo to Fight Bronco, Wrangler

The largest Japanese automaker is currently doing great in North America, especially the United States. And it is adamant about doing even better, considering the flurry of novelties – both in the real world as well as the virtual parallel universes of CGI.
Consider this. The Rising Sun carmaker started the year with the monumental task of recouping the losses from the 2022 sales figures. And it started slicing and dicing around, axing the little C-HR subcompact crossover in favor of the larger 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid new kind on the CUV block, for example. Or it allowed its 2023 Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' to take its rightful place in the passenger car roster alongside heroes like the best-selling Corolla or the returning S235 Crown, including in Prius Prime plug-in hybrid form.
And more great stuff is looming on the horizon, as the automaker has a humongous roster that needs constant attention and replenishing. For starters, the 285-hp, V6-powered Honda Pilot will face an uphill battle in the family-oriented three-row mid-size CUV segment by way of great 362-hp Hybrid Max 2024 Grand Highlander adversity. And that is not all, as Trailhunter adventurers are also coming, including the teased 2024 Toyota Tacoma i-Force Max variety.
If you think they are even remotely finished, think again, as let us all remember that the best-selling mid-size pickup truck – which is said to gain lots of styling DNA from the larger Tundra sibling – also has a 4Runner brother in tow. Yes, indeed, it is elderly, as the popular truck is only gearing up for its fourth iteration, whereas the off-road-oriented SUV has already reached the fifth generation since 2009.
First introduced in 1983, the Toyota 4Runner SUV has always been a significant thorn in the side of compact and mid-size American SUVs. Even if it has grown rather long in the tooth, the current N280 still represents a great adversary for the Jeep Wrangler and now for the recently reinvented sixth-generation Ford Bronco. But even if Toyota is not in a hurry to give it a new lifestyle, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators will take matters into their hands – or, rather, at the tip of the CGI brush, as is the case here.
Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has naturally taken up the task of revealing the all-new 4Runner - in CGI. But unlike other fellow pixel masters, who have taken the teased 2024 Tacoma as the digital bible to follow, he carved his own virtual path and discarded the potential Sequoia and Tundra influences for a novel vision of modern ruggedness. So, do we give it our CGI hall pass, or should it go back to illustration school and sit down for some virtual detention hours?
