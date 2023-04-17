Porsche Cayenne Becomes a Real Safari in CGI Land, Overlanding Feel Goes Through the Roof

The Porsche Cayenne hasn't been built to explore the world unless that world revolves around the local shopping mall and the daily urban duties of the average upper-middle-class family. The latest generation can trace its roots back to the more mainstream Volkswagen Touareg. It also shares many components with the upper segment, like the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus.
Thus, it lacks a proper ladder-frame construction, low-range gearbox, and long-travel suspension, which is why it wouldn't venture farther off the lit path than something like, say, a Suzuki Jimny. Nevertheless, several overlanding takes on the Porsche Cayenne exist, both in the real world and fantasy realm. One of the latest to have caught our attention is a permanent resident of the latter.
It has overlandprojects behind the pixel altering process, and (computer generated) images of it ended up on social media a few days ago. The upgrades are obvious, as they include a much more generous ground clearance than stock. It has black front and rear bumpers and protective elements around the wheel arches, a bulbar, rally-style spotlights, a pair of tailgate spoilers, quad exhaust tips incorporated into the multi-fin diffuser, and a roof rack to carry additional gear. The wheels were replaced with new ones that sport chunkier rubber around them, and it has window nets at the rear.
As we already explained, the crossover-y construction wouldn't help the Porsche Cayenne conquer the Great Outdoors. But then again, it doesn't help the Porsche 911 either, though that one was recently turned into the Dakar in a successful attempt to pay tribute to the iconic 911 Safari. With looks inspired by its legendary predecessor, the new Porsche 911 Dakar rides two inches (50 mm) higher off the ground than the stock all-wheel drive 911, and it can be jacked up by another 1.2 inches (30 mm) when engaging the Off-Road mode that's available up to 105 mph (170 kph).
A Rally mode is included as well, just like the black cladding on the lower parts of the body for a more utilitarian stance. It sits on 19- and 20-inch wheels front and rear, shod in 245/45 and 295/40 all-terrain tires respectively, which bear the signature of Pirelli. In order to preserve the rubber, the top speed was electronically capped at 150 mph (240 kph). From naught to sixty miles an hour (0-97 kph), the 911 Dakar needs 3.2 seconds. Powering it is a twin-turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder unit, making 473 hp and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of torque. Everything is transferred to the two axles through an eight-speed PDK. Production is capped at 2,500 copies, and each one starts at $220,020, before the $1,450 destination charge in the United States, or slightly more than a new 911 Turbo S.
