Former Navy Guy Is Living in His Porsche Cayenne S Turned Off-Road SUV/Camper

The ongoing health crisis turned many lives upside down and made people reconsider what freedom means to them. For one particular former Navy man, it meant making a complete switch from a regular life to going off-road full-time, while living in his vehicle.And this vehicle happened to be a 2008 Porsche Cayenne S – not what most people would consider the best choice for this. But Harrison Schoen felt it was the right thing to do, so he went for it, and seems to still be going strong.Harrison knew that his choice was unusual, and he’s even proud to claim that he’s probably the first to live in his Porsche “by choice”. So, he decided to document this whole thing, and managed to gather up quite a following. After all, it’s not every day that people get to see a lifted Cayenne S off-roading across the U.S.The 2008cost Harrison $9,000 for starters, and came with 280,000 miles. Besides the Eurowise 4” lift, he also added upper and lower control arms, 18x9” wheels and 33x12.5” Nitto trail grapplers. These were some basic off-road modifications, but perhaps even more interesting is what he did inside the Porsche.The back was completely changed, mainly to provide enough storage room. Surprisingly, everything is neatly organized, from various personal items, to a generator, a fridge, and tools. This storage system doubles as a bed that could even accommodate 2 more people, in Harrison’s opinion.On to the vanlife modifications, they include a roof rack and an awning system, a roof box for the rest of his stuff and, of course, a roadshower. The light bar came as an extra option with the roof rack. So, this Cayenne S that would typically be spotted in completely different settings, is now an off-road vehicle and an aspiring camper.So far, the former Navy seems to be living the life, and has taken his unconventional Porsche on some pretty cool rides. If he’s the first to live in a Porsche "by choice", let’s see if somebody else will come up with an even more outrageous choice for an off-road home on wheels.