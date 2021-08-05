This Land Rover Defender Autobiography RC Model Looks So Real, It’s Scary

If you’re a radio-controlled car connoisseur, you’ll be able to appreciate this outstanding model for its uncanny resemblance to the original, and incredible specs. If not, you’ll just wonder how do all those tiny components come together in something that looks so intricate.
RC4WD is famous for its shockingly detailed RC automotive model products – after all, it’s building on more than 14 years in this industry. This particular D90 Body Set Gelande II RTR, however, is extra special. First of all, it’s the exact replica of a rare vehicle, the Land Rover Defender Autobiography Edition, launched in 2015. Secondly, it’s officially licensed with Land Rover – this alone is enough to confirm that this is no ordinary model car.
Back in 2015, after 68 years, Land Rover celebrated the Defender’s last year of production, by launching three limited editions – Adventure, Autobiography and Heritage. Out of these series, Autobiography became the rarest one, because only 100 units were ever made.
This RC4WD model sports the same Pimento Red and Black color scheme of the Limited Edition vehicle, and it replicates amazing details, including mirrors, door handles, vents, grille, seats, a detailed dashboard, and an opening center console. It also built with opening side and rear doors and hood.
Keeping in mind that this thing is meant for some serious off-road competitions, it was built with a G2 chassis, a set of new RC4WD Dual Spring Shocks, 1.9'' internal Beadlock wheels and Super Grip Dirt Grabber tires that are not only great for traction, but are also the right size for the scale model. The body set also features the G2 Drivetrain, with RC4WD’ most durable gears, plus what the manufacturer claims are to be the most scale accurate axles on the market.
Powered by the RC4WD 45 Turn Crawler motor, and equipped with a high-performance 2.4Ghz radio system, this Land Rover Defender is ready for off-road challenges. As a ready-to-run (RTR) set (with a $499 price tag), it comes with everything needed for taking this model to the track as soon as possible.
