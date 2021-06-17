Video: 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Breaks Nurburgring Lap Record for SUVs

Set to be unveiled shortly, the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe has become the fastest SUV on the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife.
Porsche’s factory driver Lars Kern drove a lightly camouflaged series production car from start to finish in just 7:38.925, beating the old record holder, the Audi RS Q8, by four seconds. The time is on par with certain previous-gen supercars, such as the Lexus LFA and Ferrari 458 Italia, as well as the current BMW M5.
The record was certified by a notary public, and the only mods made to the performance SUV, said to have been based on the Cayenne Turbo Coupe, were the installation of a roll cage and racing seat. It came with 22-inch wheels, shod in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires that were developed specially for this model and will be offered as standard once it goes on sale, probably in a few months.
“Over the first few meters of the Nordschleife in this Cayenne, you’re tempted to turn around to make sure that you’re really sitting in a spacious SUV”, said Kern. “Its steering precision and stoically stable rear axle gave me a lot of confidence in the Hatzenbach section.”
So, what do we know about the powertrain of the 2022 Cayenne Turbo Coupe? Nothing officially, but off the record, it has been reported that it will bring more power to the table over its predecessor.
If the rumors are correct, then it should get an extra 89 HP and 59 lb-ft (80 Nm), boosting the output and torque numbers of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine to 631 HP and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). The nought to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint time is estimated to take a neck-snapping 3.4 seconds, identical to the Ferrari 458 Italia, and top speed is understood to stand at around 186 mph (300 kph).
