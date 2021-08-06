Camp365 Is a Tiny Camper That Pops Up Into 6-Person Cabin “That Goes Anywhere”

These were the goals of the makers of Camp365, aka “the cabin that goes anywhere” and the “world’s first fold-out cabin.” Introduced in 2018 by AWOL Outdoors, Inc. after nine prototypes and just as many years of tests on and off-road, Camp365 is basically the tiny camper that could. It was created to make camping easy and accessible to anyone, especially to large families with kids and even pets, whether they wanted to use camping grounds or go off-road for a more wild weekend.
August is Travel Month here on autoevolution, and Camp365 is a perfect fit. Touted as all-season and all-terrain, this tiny pop-up camper expands into a six-person cabin that is a complete weekend or maybe even week-long solution for a vacation.
no compromise on quality. Sure, that does take the price point above that of other campers, but since they’re already cutting costs, the Camp365 aims to simply do what’s right.
When folded, the camper takes a triangular shape that hardly gives a hint of its purpose. It’s 48 inches (122 cm) wide and 80 inches (203 cm) tall, and weighs 1,495 pounds (678 kg), which means it can be towed with pretty much anything you own, down to an ATV or UTV. The rear axle is proprietary, extendable between 48 and 72 inches (122 and 183 cm), so that it can be adjusted for highway or trail use. Optionally, you can choose the off-road kit with wider fenders and off-road wheels and tires, if you’re more partial to off-roading than quiet evenings by the nearby lake.
Once you arrive to wherever you want to be, it’s a matter of eight to 12 minutes to turn this triangular thingy into a family-sized cabin, with just a few easy “push and pulls.” Taking it apart is even less time-consuming, with the makers saying packing it back in takes just two minutes.
Expanded, the Camp365 offers 96 square feet of living space, on a base of 144 by 96 inches (366 by 244 cm), and 90 inches (228 cm) of headroom. It can sleep up to six people, the makers say. Granted, it’ll be a tight squeeze, but since we’re only talking of shorter stays, some degree of discomfort can be easily overlooked.
The camper comes with a queen size bed included and the possibility to add bunk beds. It is also a complete solution, so it can be optioned with a portable cassette toilet for indoor or outdoor use, an outdoor shower system, a two-burner oven, cooler / refrigerator, sink, electric air conditioner, electric or propane heater, separate fresh and gray water tanks, solar panels, foldable storage units, privacy curtains, the works. It’s not exactly glamping like you could do in a motorhome, but it’s far better and more convenient than regular camping.
The camper is made of a weather-proof aluminum shell with air insulation for all-season use, and Aqualon instead of regular canvas. Aqualon is a synthetic material used in military equipment that promises not to fade, crack, puncture, rot or fade in the heat. The combination of Aqualon and aluminum, together with the use of top-grade materials throughout makes the Camp365 a lifetime investment – one that maybe even your kids could take out once you’re gone, according to the makers.
ease of use, sturdiness and safety. Depending on where you wish to take Grandma, you can also add optional racks on it, to carry bikes, kayaks or surfboards, or even ski attachments that turn it into a sled for winter use.
Pricing for the base unit of Camp365 is $17,995. A fully-specced unit will run you $24,995 but, for this kind of money, you’re promised a rolling cabin that isn’t familiar with “no can do” on certain terrains or weather, easy to store, and even easier to maintain and use.
