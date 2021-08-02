Avalon Camper Goes Off-Roading Completely Unprepared, Lasts Exactly 20 Seconds

More on this:

1 The Sealander Amphibious Camper Is Just as Comfortable on Water as It Is on Land

2 The Ever-Modern Bean Stock Teardrop Camper: Perfect for Jack’s Outdoor Travels

3 1975 GMC Motorhome in Guards Red Is Ready for the Perfect Summer Vacation

4 Enough Room to Play Hide and Seek In – The Bunducamp ¾ Ton Truck Slide-In Camper

5 Ioniq 5 Bidirectional Charging Opens Up New Possibilities for Off-Grid Glamping