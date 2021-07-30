With a Name Like Game Changer, What Do You Expect? Home on Wheels With Garage

Funny I should mention the phrase “game changing” because that’s just what this trailer is. What your eyes are beholding is known as the Game Changer from ATC Trailers, and yeah, it really does live up to its name. Better yet, draw your own conclusion by the end of this article.
If you’ve never heard of ATC Trailers, you aren’t alone. Most will be pressed hard to find exact details regarding when they popped up, but their ability to build “a trailer a week” quickly caught the eye of the public. Before long, they were are the top of the trailer and fifth wheel game and haven’t slowed down since.
Their newest creation, the 4528 Pro Series Game Changer, is actually part of a very large family of trailers, but being the freshest design around, you can expect this team to have gone all out, and all out they did. It can do so much more than just the typical trailers we may be used to.
wondering what sort of vehicles you can fit inside. I'll give you a hint, it’s a 4x4 with the word Jeep strapped to the front, back, and sides. If you don’t want to bring along some cars, you can use this garage for an array of ATVs, ATCs, and/or motorcycles.
When you aren't using the interior space for a garage, easily manifest the sort of interior and living experience you want and need. Just to get an idea of the sort of standard features this floorplan comes in, I did a wordcount; the list includes over 600 words of standard features.
Murphy beds, a queen bed in the bedroom, and a couple of other sleeping options are at your disposal, but all that depends on the sort of activities you have in mind. The dinette and sofa offer the sleeping options as well.
any mobile home is the kitchen. Inside, I'm able to find a microwave, stainless steel sink, nickel faucet, residential fridge and freezer, and countertops to spread a three-course meal. A three-burner cooktop, massive cabinets, and plenty of storage gives me a place to hide and use my spices. 30-gallon (114-liter) LP tanks are also found aboard.
For the bathroom, a porcelain toilet and one-piece fiberglass shower keep things clean, while shelves, solid surface countertops, and even a linen closet are in there. I was also glad to see that ATC also included washer prep as things do get dirty out there.
As you would expect from something of this size, plumbing and water works match the trailers standards. 200 gallons (757 liters) of freshwater, and 45-gallon (170-liter) greywater and blackwater tanks take care of your needs. Water pump with winterizing tap, waste tank flush, and 20-foot (6.1-meter) sewer hose with storage are some of the more important features you’ll be using. City water hook up and an electric/gas water heater complete these aspects of the Changer.
Tons of electrical and safety features will take the worry out of operations, after all, to have CO, smoke, and LP detectors with so much gear around, is absolutely necessary in such a tight space. Part of electrical is the 35,000 BTU furnace with another in the garage (this model only).
manufacturer’s website if you want to go deeper.
One of the benefits owners enjoy is that of a fully aluminum frame construction. This means that the base construction is weather resistant, rust and rot free. I’ve included an image in the gallery just to see what you’ll be buying is set upon.
Of course, all that aluminum is hidden behind panel upon panel of an array of materials and insulation, not to mention other features aimed at offering an inviting, functioning, and durable construction. Heck, if you’re going to be spending $165,000 for one of these, the price some dealers are asking, this construction better last me the base five-year structural warranty.
With the way the housing market is looking, why not buy a home? Oh yeah, because that doesn’t have any wheels and lets me roam the four corners of this not so square Earth.
