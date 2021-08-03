Elegant Yet Off-Road-Prone Odyssey Geographic Incoming to Spice-Up the Road Trip

Based out of Vancouver, Washington, in the beautiful Pacific Northwest, Odyssey Teardrops has the stated goal of making “high-quality, handmade trailers on a limited basis.” They have no aspirations for mass production, but already offer up for sale a couple of models, and a third one – the Geographic – is incoming.
We just love it when a little company says that when “business becomes overwhelming and impacts” the family and recreation time they will simply pause everything and allow themselves a breather. Or, in this case, probably a summer road trip. So, it’s a pleasure to discuss Odyssey Teardrops and their beautiful, vintage-inspired “thoughtful design” for their campers.
Right now, there are two models on sale – Streamline SL510 and SL610 for either $15,499 or $19,499. And they are both made from things like pine, birch wood, and anodized aluminum. Also, each trailer is “handcrafted in the Pacific Northwest by a master craftsman” with local, sustainable, and recyclable materials. So, they look old(ish), but are friendly with nature and still offer “a full galley kitchen and enough sleeping space for the whole family.”
Frankly, that would be enough to get our blood flowing for a cool summer trip. But there’s more because Odyssey has a new thing on their coming soon list, namely the $16,899 Geographic GEO58 model. It’s their answer to the off-road-aficionado market, with a length of just eight feet (2.43 meters) in travel mode and reaching up to 13 ft. (3.96 m.) when extended.
To endure just about any wilderness adventure, Geographic will have a tougher custom-welded steel frame, an articulated hitch, AT tires, as well as a torsion axle suspension. Even the fully equipped galley will become stronger to “withstand backroad punishment,” all without any compromises. So, there’s a built-in solar panel and connection for additional remote panels to enjoy the off-grid life, dual skylights, and four windows, closets, a big pull-out table, as well as a queen-size mattress for sleeping arrangements.
A prototype is currently undergoing construction and Odyssey promises the final teardrop camper will have just 850 lbs. (386 kg) so that even smaller vehicles (perhaps the bite-sized 2022 Maverick?) will have no problem towing it. Now, there’s just one final question: will it be ready in time for this summer’s road trip season?
Right now, there are two models on sale – Streamline SL510 and SL610 for either $15,499 or $19,499. And they are both made from things like pine, birch wood, and anodized aluminum. Also, each trailer is “handcrafted in the Pacific Northwest by a master craftsman” with local, sustainable, and recyclable materials. So, they look old(ish), but are friendly with nature and still offer “a full galley kitchen and enough sleeping space for the whole family.”
Frankly, that would be enough to get our blood flowing for a cool summer trip. But there’s more because Odyssey has a new thing on their coming soon list, namely the $16,899 Geographic GEO58 model. It’s their answer to the off-road-aficionado market, with a length of just eight feet (2.43 meters) in travel mode and reaching up to 13 ft. (3.96 m.) when extended.
To endure just about any wilderness adventure, Geographic will have a tougher custom-welded steel frame, an articulated hitch, AT tires, as well as a torsion axle suspension. Even the fully equipped galley will become stronger to “withstand backroad punishment,” all without any compromises. So, there’s a built-in solar panel and connection for additional remote panels to enjoy the off-grid life, dual skylights, and four windows, closets, a big pull-out table, as well as a queen-size mattress for sleeping arrangements.
A prototype is currently undergoing construction and Odyssey promises the final teardrop camper will have just 850 lbs. (386 kg) so that even smaller vehicles (perhaps the bite-sized 2022 Maverick?) will have no problem towing it. Now, there’s just one final question: will it be ready in time for this summer’s road trip season?