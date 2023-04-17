2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Gets Revealed Inside and Out, Albeit Only Virtually

Here is the thing – this Japanese automaker has loads of fans in North America. And they mostly expect the impending reveal of the fourth-gen 2024 Tacoma best-seller. However, a few aficionados have already moved past that crucial introduction into mid-size off-road SUV territory, even if only digitally.
Toyota has lots of novelties for the immediate future. Some of them – like the 2023 Prius Prime plug-in hybrid and 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid electrified crossover SUV, have already reached the company's online sales portal in the United States, complete with exact pricing details and features. Others are still patiently waiting for their window of opportunity to make a splash on the market, like the family-oriented 2024 Grand Highlander, complete with its 362-horsepower Hybrid Max powertrain that will surely put to shame the fourth-gen 2023 Honda Pilot and its regular 3.5-liter V6 with "just" 285 ponies on tap.
But we are not here to discuss the hyped crossovers. We are not even aiming for the famous 2024 Tacoma mid-size pickup truck, which is playing teaser hide-and-seek with everyone at the request of Toyota's marketing division. Hopefully, they will soon tire of throwing so many teasers out into the open and finally allow us to see what lies beyond the Tundra-inspired design, the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain, and the new Trailhunter adventure trim. Most likely, another best-seller, despite the opposing D41 Nissan Frontier, all-new Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon, plus the upcoming Ford Ranger (Raptor) opposing forces.
Anyway, some people have already started looking beyond the horizon of the 2024 Tacoma into the potential sunrise of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner SUV sibling. And they also decided to take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. As such, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube who have imagined the unofficial looks of the upcoming 2025 4Runner, both inside and out, plus complete with (many) hypothetical TRD Pro goodies.
As always, do take everything with a healthy dose of sand, at least until we have official confirmation from the Japanese carmaker. But here is the thing. Their resident pixel master has been doing sixth-gen Toyota 4Runner illustrations for quite a while, as anyone can see in the CGI presentation video we have embedded below – and the virtual off-road SUVs are looking better and better with each new impression. Plus, now they have a lot more to base their ideas on, thanks to the incessant stream of 2024 Tacoma teasers and the possible DNA connections to the 2023 Tundra and Sequoia.
Oh, and let us remember the abundance of POVs along with the now-traditional expose of unofficial colors and trim features, as well as the quick look inside the cockpit. So, what do you say – is this 2025 4Runner worthy of our CGI hall pass, or does it need to go back to digital class and study some more?
