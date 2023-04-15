AI-Designed Volvo ES90 Seeks Zero-Emissions Glory for the Flagship S90 Sedan

Volvo, that posh Swedish automaker tucked under Chinese patronage, has been on the brink of the fabled EV revolution for some time. But now, after intermediary four-cylinder-only gas, PHEV, and Recharge EV steps, it is finally ready to take the world by storm with its inaugural, dedicated zero-emissions vehicle, the top EX90 sport utility vehicle.
In the United States, where the latter will share the assembly lines at the Ridgeville, South Carolina factory with its Polestar 3 sibling, the company is still selling a potent mix of gas, PHEV, and EV models from across various segments. They have sedans like the S60 and S90, crossovers like the XC40, XC60, and XC90, plus even some quirky remnants of the times when passenger cars used to rule the world and station wagons acted like CUVs, hence the V60 and V90 Cross Country touring models.
Plus, of course, the Recharge family includes plug-in hybrids like the S/V/XC60 and S/XC90 alongside the C40 and XC40 EVs that acted as their first pure electric endeavors. Now, though, we need to gear up for the impending arrival of the first bespoke EV, the XC90's successor. Although the rumor mill was adamant about the 'Embla' moniker, the whispers were unfounded on this rare occasion, and Volvo preferred the shorter and more insipid EX90 nickname.
The flagship SUV will soon go down in the company's history when production and first deliveries commence. But of course, fans and other folks are looking for the brand's next bold strategic move. And some of them have even decided to take matters into their hands or, instead, at the tip of their CGI brush, as is the case here with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators that have a thing or two about the EX90.
So, after seeing other pixel masters try to envision the best-selling XC60 crossover as the EX60 SUV or a Volvo EX90 zero-emissions pickup truck to fight the Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra EV, Ram 1500 REV, and the Tesla Cybertruck establishment, now it's time for some CGI passenger car love. And it is all courtesy of Sugar Chow, of course, who has seemingly abandoned his 'Touring the world!' station wagon ethos in favor of ritzy sedans.
The virtual artist, better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, has been fiddling with AI-assisted tools of CGI styling for some time already, and the results are more 'elegant' with each passing digital project. We recently saw him ask Midjourney to design an electric Caddy CT5, a Lexus 'Sport Saloon' (embedded second below), a warm VW flagship sedan, or the next Mercedes CLS, among others. But now he takes a swing at the potential EX90 legacy with the AI-based visions of the hypothetical ES90 flagship four-door limousine. By the way, note there is more than one version presented below, so feel free to choose a favorite!
Plus, of course, the Recharge family includes plug-in hybrids like the S/V/XC60 and S/XC90 alongside the C40 and XC40 EVs that acted as their first pure electric endeavors. Now, though, we need to gear up for the impending arrival of the first bespoke EV, the XC90's successor. Although the rumor mill was adamant about the 'Embla' moniker, the whispers were unfounded on this rare occasion, and Volvo preferred the shorter and more insipid EX90 nickname.
The flagship SUV will soon go down in the company's history when production and first deliveries commence. But of course, fans and other folks are looking for the brand's next bold strategic move. And some of them have even decided to take matters into their hands or, instead, at the tip of their CGI brush, as is the case here with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators that have a thing or two about the EX90.
So, after seeing other pixel masters try to envision the best-selling XC60 crossover as the EX60 SUV or a Volvo EX90 zero-emissions pickup truck to fight the Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra EV, Ram 1500 REV, and the Tesla Cybertruck establishment, now it's time for some CGI passenger car love. And it is all courtesy of Sugar Chow, of course, who has seemingly abandoned his 'Touring the world!' station wagon ethos in favor of ritzy sedans.
The virtual artist, better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, has been fiddling with AI-assisted tools of CGI styling for some time already, and the results are more 'elegant' with each passing digital project. We recently saw him ask Midjourney to design an electric Caddy CT5, a Lexus 'Sport Saloon' (embedded second below), a warm VW flagship sedan, or the next Mercedes CLS, among others. But now he takes a swing at the potential EX90 legacy with the AI-based visions of the hypothetical ES90 flagship four-door limousine. By the way, note there is more than one version presented below, so feel free to choose a favorite!