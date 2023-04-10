Digital Volvo EX60 Aims to Make the XC60 Best-Seller a Hot Zero-Emission Commodity

Do you know which is the best-selling Volvo around the world? Well, the hint is that it is neither massive nor puny, and, instead, it is a “dynamic Scandinavian ICE or Plug-in hybrid SUV that protects what’s important.” At least according to the company’s U.S. online portal.
In America, the Swedish automaker under Chinese patronage has three SUVs and two sedans on sale, plus a couple of adventurer station wagons. They are among the very few carmakers still offering such family-oriented five-door models, but of course, neither the V60 nor V90 Cross Country models are their best sellers. Instead, the most popular and fashionable Volvo model is the ubiquitous XC60 compact luxury crossover SUV.
Introduced in 2008, it is – of course – part of the wide 60 series family of models alongside the S60, S60 Cross Country, V60, and V60 Cross Country. But, naturally, over the years it has become much more important for the automaker than its passenger car counterparts. As such, no one should be surprised that the brand would be inclined to focus on the upcoming third-generation model as the second iteration – introduced in 2017 – has almost started growing long in the tooth.
Alas, it first needed a role model. As such, Volvo joined the considerable number of carmakers that have decided to step up their EV game in 2023 and will travel across American roads with the all-new, first-ever EX90 large crossover SUV. The successor to the two generations of XC90 flagships, it will be twinned with the Polestar 3 model and become a potential U.S. disruptor because it’s manufactured locally, at the Ridgeville, South Carolina factory. And, of course, Volvo started from the top of the pyramid to pave the new EV ground forward and link the zero emissions strategy with the C40 and XC40 Recharge EVs that are already on sale.
Notice how in between the little C40/XC40 Recharge and the mighty EX90 there is enough space to slot the third generation of the XC60 crossover SUV with zero emissions and a potential EX60 moniker? Well, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators sure did and also decided to do something about it. So, at least someone took the matters into their hands – or, rather, at the tip of the CGI brush, as is the case here. Thus, here is the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media, who has resorted to CGI slicing and dicing the XC60 into adopting the EX lifestyle.
And he did it without any virtual remorse, “clothing the skin of the (all-new) EX90 onto the shell of the (current) XC60.” The results are subtle, indeed, as the main differences reside in the more compact proportions. Alas, do not think that the pixel master was a sloth in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below), as he also CGI-tweaked the front end, headlights, and taillights in the virtual design process. Plus, he is feeling a bit enamored with zero emissions, these days, considering his previous works.
As such, after the EX90 was morphed into a premium electric pickup truck to hypothetically fight the Rivian R1T, Ford F-15 Lightning, GMC Hummer EV, as well as the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV, plus the Ram 1500 REV and maybe even the Tesla Cybertruck, he also attacked more affordable battery-powered options. Thus, in the second video embedded below, there is also a nice idea of turning the Volkswagen ID. 2all concept from a Golf-like hatchback into a zero-emissions sedan equivalent of the Jetta, Bora, and Vento models! So, which one of these digital projects deserves our CGI hall pass?
