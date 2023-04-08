What’s Your Cult Porsche Treat: Revived Carrera GT Concept or Carrera 911 GT3 RS?

A couple of cool virtual car artists had the same bonkers idea these past days – make the (in)famous Porsche Carrera GT supercar great again – but they chose vastly different CGI paths to achieve their digital goal.
Porsche is currently thinking about the impending premiere of the refreshed 2024 Cayenne best-seller SUV and, further down the line, about integrating the second-generation Macan as a crossover EV alongside the Taycan. Moving into the near future, the middle of the decade will see them churn out the zero-emissions 718 series too, and then also a new-generation Cayenne – with battery power, of course! No word on a Carrera GT revival, though.
And it’s quite logical why there are slim chances of seeing a reinvention of the nameplate in the real world. Project code 980 was a mid-engine sports car acting as the company’s flagship during the early 2000s. It was produced for a decidedly short period (2004 to 2006) in less than 1,300 examples as a two-door Targa top roadster with a longitudinally mounted rear-mid engine and RWD setup. The 5.7-liter Porsche M80/01 mill was a mighty V10, though – quite apart from the tradition of bonkers flat sixes.
It had over 600 ponies, a six-speed manual transmission, and an official maximum speed of 330 kph (205 mph). Many specialists envision it as one of the greatest sports cars of all time, but the general audience might forever remember it as the car that was involved in the fatal crash of the late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker and his friend Roger Rodas, who was actually at the 2005 Carrera GT’s wheel. As such, others have dubbed it “the most dangerous road car ever made,” in return.
As always, the truth is probably only in the eye of the beholder. But the hype revolving around this (in)famous machine has ensured that it has gained enormous cult status – both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. And, just recently, a couple of pixel masters that we like to keep tabs on have produced their personal visions of how the Porsche Carrera GT might one day shine brightly – all over again.
Meanwhile, the second Porsche Carrera GT treat is coming from Abimelec Arellano, the man (some would even dare say the legend) behind abimelecdesign on social media, who has prepared a nasty mix: Porsche Carrera GT and the mighty 992-series 911 GT3 RS! The result is dubbed as the ‘Porsche Carrera GT RS’ and blends “all the stuff from modern Porsche RS models.” By the way, the modifications are great, so it is best to read the entire description of the post embedded below, where the author explains what happened in his parallel CGI universe.
Unfortunately, do not count on seeing this sort of ‘restomod’ on the streets, as the changes are quite deep and probably impossible to replicate in real life. Alas, we can still vote on our favorite Porsche Carrera GT. So, which one is the best – the hypothetical revival with a futuristic aura or the combination of near-vintage prowess with mighty GT3 RS technical and visual details?
