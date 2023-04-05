Toyota Has a Proprietary AI Design Tool, Leverages It for Lexus at 2023 NY Auto Show

Not even the 2023 New York International Auto Show is safe from artificial intelligence anymore, but at least it’s not OpenAI’s infamous GPT-4 tool that people must interact with.
Let us remember how a few years ago, the technology gurus were screaming about the incredible rise of 3D in cinemas and then on our TV screens. Nowadays, we hardly ever notice the difference between 2D and 3D at movie theaters – unless we look at the higher ticket price. As for 3D TVs, they’re a thing of the distant past, already. Curiously, the same applies to the automotive industry.
Not long ago, there wasn’t just the EV revolution that OEMs, the aftermarket world, and even regular folks had to fear. There was also the connected car upheaval as well as the incredible rise of automated machines. Today, what do you know, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, or Apple CarPlay are just part of everyday life and do not have such a tremendous impact, unlike as projected. As for fully autonomous cars, not only carmakers are closing their efforts in those directions left and right (see Ford and its killing of Argo AI as an eloquent example) but also most automakers are focusing on scaling down their ideas from Level 4 to Lower-tiered Level 3 or Level 2+ systems.
But, no worries, the tech-savvy know there’s a new rise of machines. So far, it’s pretty peaceful, although some folks do fear for their workplace safety as the expansion of artificial intelligence has created many new opportunities and also lots of jeopardies. Naturally, everyone tries to take the silver lining – virtual automotive designers are deploying these AI tools to help them create projects a lot faster and easier, and even automakers are studying the benefits of AI-assisted styling.
If you need an example on point, one might be surprised to find out that artificial intelligence has reached the upcoming 2023 New York International Auto Show (April 7-16) by way of Toyota and Lexus. The main culprit for the deployment of the infamous yet popular technology is software, data, and cloud services company Toyota Connected North America. The latter has used data scientists and machine learning engineers to collaborate with Lexus in the creation of a proprietary AI art tool, which combined state-of-the-art nameplates like Stable Diffusion and ControlNet with their ideas and created a Generative AI model that can produce “photorealistic or artistic style images – all by way of text input.”
And there is a simple application after the tool was trained on more than 500 photos of vehicles and additional datasets like LAION-5B – Lexus’ guests that attend the New York event can play with the all-new Lexus RX 350 and RZ 450e luxury SUVs to create their AI art. Although the vehicle itself cannot be modified, people can still “type in a prompt placing either vehicle in a setting limited only by their imagination and manifest that vision into existence.”
