autoevolution Returns to the 2023 NY Auto Show on April 5th, See You There!

Last April, autoevolution made its triumphant return to the New York International Auto Show for the first time in 11 years. The first running of North America's longest-operating yearly motor show after the global health crisis certainly made its mark on last year's event. But this time around, expect things to be bigger and better.
In recent years, the New York International Auto Show has evolved into a multi-faceted event that always places the auto industry's greatest and brightest new vehicles as priority number one. At a show which was limited in the number of manufacturers present thanks to city ordinances, we anticipate that this year's floor plan to be greatly expanded to represent as many brands as the show was famous for in the years before the health crisis.
But nearly as important as all the new cars, trucks, and EVs of all varieties at NYIAS in recent years is the dedicated floor space showcasing New York City's commitment to eco-friendly public service vehicles and environmentally sustainable personal transportation. More floor space than ever before was dedicated for this purpose last year. Expect more of that and then some alongside an ostensibly enlargened selection of auto manufacturers on display compared to last year.
Though not all that relevant to the average consumer, automotive press around the world will have their eyes tuned into the Jacob K Javits Center for the announcements of the 2023 World Car of the Year award winners in the venue's auditorium. Last year, New York's Governor Kathy Hochul commenced the opening ceremony by commencing the unveiling of the World Car of the Year. It's a pretty safe bet to see the Governor's face once again at this year's show. Don't be surprised if a handful of local celebrities make an appearance at this year's show as well.
This year's NY Auto Show kicks off a full ten days earlier than last year. 2023 NYIAS' press days start the morning of April 5th and will conclude on the afternoon of April 6th. From there, regular old civilians will get their first peak at the event starting Friday, April 7th, and will have until Sunday, April 16th, to buy their tickets and see all there is to see. From minivans to hatchbacks, from battery EVs to fuel cell EVs, sports cars of all varieties, and everything in between, NYIAS 2023 promises to be one of the most exciting global motoring shows of this decade.
But what do you guys and gals think? Do you think 2023's New York International Auto Show is going to blow everyone's minds this year? Or will it be a huge disappointment? We like to look at the glass half full, but let us know in the comments down below.
