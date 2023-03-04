Hot Take: Genesis Makes Better Cars Than Lexus – Prove Me Wrong

Today's automobile industry is led by a few key factors. Electrification plays the major role, as cars powered by fossil fuels are slowly being phased off, and anything that has a tailgate and a generous ground clearance tends to sell like hotcakes. The mid-size sedan is dying, and so are small hatchbacks on the other side of the pond. The minivan is not doing that great either, and we are barely scratching the surface here.

38 photos Photo: Genesis, Lexus