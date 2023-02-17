Alabama-Built 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Kicks Off at $65,850, Model Y Not Worried

The South Korean luxury vehicle division of Hyundai has finally revealed the pricing details for its U.S.-produced, “first-ever” Electrified GV70, and it’s a bit tricky to like the MSRP. So, most other rivals are not worried, not just the popular Tesla CUV.
Genesis Motor LLC has not been around for long – the first plans for a strategic move in the direction of a separate luxury brand were laid out as far back as 2004, but only put into effect in late November 2015. Then, the first standalone model of the new independent marque became the G90 full-size sedan, which launched in 2017. Since then, though, the premium brand has pushed the pedal to the metal and produced both intriguing concepts like the latest ‘X’ series, as well as an abundance of cool series-produced models.
Now, anyone enticed by the perspective of a posher Hyundai can choose to go home with a Genesis G70, G80, Electrified G80, G90, GV60, GV70, Electrified GV70, or GV80. Thus, most sedan and crossover SUV basics are covered and now the brand is even thinking about hitting specific regions with locally produced nameplates to see if they can better tailor them to the specific needs of the consumers. As such, last year in November North America met with the first-ever 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70, which was slotted for manufacturing at the company’s Montgomery, Alabama manufacturing facility.
Back then, we expected assembly of the third fully electric vehicle (unfortunately it’s not an E-GMP model like the GV60) from Genesis to swiftly kick off in December and first deliveries to follow shortly. Alas, it is only now that the luxury brand finally presents the pricing and trim details. So, without further ado, the 2023 Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD (dual electric motors, 429 combined hp, 516 lb-ft/700 Nm, and a big 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery) has a starting MSRP of $65,850, and the only other grade option, the Prestige AWD, kicks off at no less than $72,650. That's a bit pricey, right?
Genesis promises “class-leading standard equipment and technologies,” including “the entire suite of available safety and advanced driver assistance systems,” an eight or 12.3-inch digital cluster and 14.5-inch navigation system, V2L (vehicle-to-load) function, plus Nappa leather, 3D instrumentation, or HUD for the Prestige. But that is still no excuse for some of its main rivals to boast much lower MSRPs. For example, the popular Tesla Model Y goes from $54,990 (Long Range, 330 miles/531 km), and $58,990 (Performance, 3.5s to 60 mph/96 kph), respectively. Meanwhile, veritable luxury options like the Mercedes-Benz EQB SUV or the stylish Cadillac Lyriq also trump the Electrified GV70 with starting quotations of $54,500 and $58,590, respectively.
