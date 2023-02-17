Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Greets the UK Making the GLE Look Like a Bargain

As of this week, Mercedes’ high-riding vehicle family in the United Kingdom has welcomed a new member: the EQE SUV. Offered in several trim levels, and with two powertrain options, it is officially on sale at dealers across the nation.
Kicking off the range is the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV AMG Line, with its £90,560 ($108,893) starting price, and standard AMG exterior styling, 20-inch AMG five-spoke light alloy wheels, and LED headlamps with adaptive high-beams. Black or Neva Gray leather upholstery, front sports seats with electric adjustment and memory function, dual displays, backlit door sills, active parking assistant, and others are also included.
Next up comes the AMG Line Premium, with additional gizmos including larger 21-inch alloys, panoramic sliding sunroof, Burmester premium audio, augmented reality for navigation, built-in dashcam, intelligent parking pilot, Driving Assistance Package Plus, and others. AC charging at 22 kW is also mentioned by Mercedes when it comes to this trim level of the EQE SUV, which will set buyers back a minimum of £99,260 ($119,354).
Setting itself apart from the aforementioned versions is the AMG Line Premium Plus, which gets 22-inch multi-spoke alloys, and Digital Light with projection function capable of displaying the road conditions and journey onto the road using the headlights. Offered as an alternative to the Premium Plus is the Business Class, also priced from £112,260 ($134,986), which focuses on interior comfort, adding stuff such as the heated steering wheel, seat heating plus, Air Balance package, and TV tuner with Hyperscreen.
Two powertrains are available across the range, though the more potent one cannot be specified to the entry-level model. These are the 350 4Matic and 500 4Matic, with synchronous motors, kicking out a combined 292 ps (288 hp/215 kW) and 408 ps (402 hp/300 kW) respectively. The former has 765 Nm (564 lb-ft) of torque on tap, and the latter brings 858 Nm (633 lb-ft) to the thrust party. Both of them feature an 89 kWh battery pack, which supports DC fast charging, taking 31 minutes to be juiced up to 80% from 10%, enabling a total range of 538 km (334 miles) on the 350 and 521 km (324 miles) on the 500 when fully charged.
As for that reference in the title, the similarly-sized GLE is a sub-£70,000 ($84,171) affair in the United Kingdom for the entry-level model. Speaking of ICE-powered SUVs made by the three-pointed star, we should also mention the fact that the larger GLS has an on-the-road starting price of £88,500 ($106,416), whereas the G-Class sits in a superior league, kicking off at £131,095 ($157,634). The four-door EQE and EQS sedans can be yours from £74,345 ($89,395) and £105,610 ($126,990) respectively. The E-Class will set you back at least £48,775 ($58,649), and you'll have to fork out a minimum of £85,165 ($102,406) for the S-Class.
