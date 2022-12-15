2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Pricing Announced, AMG Range-Topper Is Eye-Watering Expensive

Having officially premiered two months ago, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is gearing up for launch in Europe, with the automaker announcing the pricing details for the four trim levels currently available.
The lineup comprises the EQE 350+, EQE 350 4Matic, EQE 500 4Matic, and AMG 43 4Matic. All of them, bar the base grade, feature all-wheel drive, and in Germany, the sales start with the range-topping model, with additional variants to become available as of next spring.
Pricing in its local market starts at €86,810.50 (equal to $92,437) for the entry-level EQE 350+. The most affordable all-wheel drive version, namely the EQE 350 4Matic, will set you back a minimum of €89,547.50 ($95,351), and the EQE 500 4Matic comes from €99,841 ($106,312). Last but not least, the AMG EQE 43 4Matic has a recommended retail price of €124,920.25 ($133,016).
The two most affordable versions of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, the 350+ and 350 4MAtic, have a combined output of 292 ps (288 hp / 215 kW), yet the torque varies from 565 Nm (417 lb-ft) in the former to 765 Nm (564 lb-ft) in the latter. The EQE 500 4Matic is offered with a combined 408 ps (402 hp / 300 kW) and 858 Nm (633 lb-ft) of torque, and the AMG EQE 43 4Matic has 476 ps (469 hp / 350 kW) and 858 Nm (633 lb-ft) on tap. The total driving range is rated at 486-596 km (302-370 miles) in the base model, 452-551 km (281-342 miles) in the 350 4Matic, 465-552 km (289-343 miles) in the 500 4Matic, and 423-476 km (263-296 miles) in the 43 4Matic.
Standard across the EQ range, the Electric Art Exterior and Electric Art Interior are included on the EQE SUV too, next to the flush-mounted door handles, Parking Package with reversing camera, Display Package, smartphone integration, digital key transfer, and heat pump for enhanced climatic comfort. The zero-emission crossover also benefits from a host of driving assistance systems, including the Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, and Active Distance Assist Distronic. The EQE 43 4Matic has the standard Premium Package, with Burmester premium audio, panoramic sunroof, and AMG Track Pace, in addition to rear-axle steering, and others.
