Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Reveals Its Interior Prior to October 16 Debut

Were you curious to catch a glimpse of the EQE SUV’s cockpit? Well, you are about to see a lot more than that, as Mercedes-Benz has just uncovered it.
Sporting a very familiar design, as it is basically identical to that of the low-riding EQE, the interior of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, which the company refers to as being “the multi-purpose variant of the EQE executive sedan,” sports the MBUX Hyperscreen. This is an optional feature that combines no less than three displays under a single glass cover.
Moreover, the outer vents feature a turbine design, and they are said to “deliberately play on the theme of hyperanalogue through the contrast between high-tech precision mechanics and digital, glass display world.” The floating center console, and three-spoke steering wheel carry over from the EQE, and the entire cabin is bathed in ambient lighting. Customers will be able to choose between five color combinations, with the pictured example being displayed in balao brown with technoid-looking neva gray.
As far as the exterior is concerned, we’ve already seen pictures of an uncamouflaged prototype back in March, this year. Those spy shots revealed the obvious sweptback headlights, linked together by a thin lighting strip above the typical grille. The model has aggressive vents in the front bumper, a wide central air intake, and muscular lines running across the sides and on the hood.
Set to premiere on October 16, as Mercedes has officially confirmed, the EQE SUV is understood to be built around the EVA2 platform. As a result, it will likely share its zero-emission powertrains with the EQE sedan, launching with rear- and all-wheel drive and probably well over 670 horsepower in the top-of-the-line flavor. It won’t match its sibling’s range, that’s for sure, as it will be bigger and therefore heavier.
