Skip the Line, Get a Torch Red 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray, If You Don't Need $97k

Right now, if you want the latest variant of the mighty “America’s sports car,” your best bet would be a 2023 model year Stingray or Z06. But, with prices kicking off at $65,895, it won’t be cheap.
Nothing is affordable anymore. But after you have settled on a C8 Stingray Coupe or Convertible, for example, there is always the issue of those eternal production delays that might cause your configuration to arrive sometime when you’re… well, sick of waiting. So, let us skip the line with a Torch Red 2020MY example, shall we?
Remember how this color option was the best-selling hue for the 2020 model year? That is not for nothing, especially when it comes on a C8 Corvette Stingray featuring all the bells and whistles, such as the Natural interior (a lovely, contrasting tan), 3LT Premium Package, Z51 Performance Package, a removable roof (so you don’t miss on the open-top action), and more.
As anticipated, under the hood resides a naturally aspirated LT2 V8 mill with 6.2 liters of displacement and 495 horsepower on tap. That is enough for a 194 mph (312 kph) top speed and some feisty quarter-mile dragstrip shenanigans, of course. But wait, there is more to this example tucked in the inventory of New York-based Motorcar Classics, aside from the creature comforts that raised its sale MSRP to no less than $80,525.
We are dealing here with a one-owner collector’s car that still looks brand new as if it just left the factory. And a worthy statement of the fact comes not just from the polished looks but also the 539-mile (867 km) reading on the digital instrument cluster’s odometer. Other cool perks include the quirky frunk, aero pack, as well as those GT-style bucket seats, among others.
And now comes the unwelcome news. These Stingrays are not going down in terms of pricing, hence the dealership’s asking quotation of no less than $96,900. Luckily, you can also ‘make an offer’ on the online portal if you feel this is a bit too much.
Remember how this color option was the best-selling hue for the 2020 model year? That is not for nothing, especially when it comes on a C8 Corvette Stingray featuring all the bells and whistles, such as the Natural interior (a lovely, contrasting tan), 3LT Premium Package, Z51 Performance Package, a removable roof (so you don’t miss on the open-top action), and more.
As anticipated, under the hood resides a naturally aspirated LT2 V8 mill with 6.2 liters of displacement and 495 horsepower on tap. That is enough for a 194 mph (312 kph) top speed and some feisty quarter-mile dragstrip shenanigans, of course. But wait, there is more to this example tucked in the inventory of New York-based Motorcar Classics, aside from the creature comforts that raised its sale MSRP to no less than $80,525.
We are dealing here with a one-owner collector’s car that still looks brand new as if it just left the factory. And a worthy statement of the fact comes not just from the polished looks but also the 539-mile (867 km) reading on the digital instrument cluster’s odometer. Other cool perks include the quirky frunk, aero pack, as well as those GT-style bucket seats, among others.
And now comes the unwelcome news. These Stingrays are not going down in terms of pricing, hence the dealership’s asking quotation of no less than $96,900. Luckily, you can also ‘make an offer’ on the online portal if you feel this is a bit too much.