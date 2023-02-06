Tesla Makes It Into Consumer Reports' Top 3 Most Loved Car Brands

Tesla ranked third in Consumer Reports’ owner satisfaction survey, behind Porsche and Genesis. The EV manufacturer has often been criticized for its lackluster build quality. Nevertheless, Tesla is still among the most loved car brands in the U.S., thanks to its loyal fan base.
Tesla has some of the most passionate fans in the auto industry, there’s no denying it. Thanks to their volunteer work, Tesla doesn’t need advertising or marketing. It also disbanded its PR department following what Musk considered an underwhelming coverage of the 2020 Battery Day. Since then, it’s almost impossible to get a fact check or statement from Tesla unless directly from its outspoken CEO Elon Musk. And given that he has 128 million followers, getting his attention is almost impossible.
Despite these shortcomings, Tesla doesn’t lack media coverage. It might not always play the way Musk wanted it, as some articles are certainly polarizing, but it is sure to keep the brand afloat in a fast-moving world. This is even more obvious after Consumer Reports published its owner satisfaction results. Tesla ranked the third most loved brand in the U.S., being only surpassed by Porsche and Genesis, which makes it part of a very elite society.
If you’re wondering what this CR survey is all about, it designates the car brands people are most likely to buy again. It is called a survey, but it’s really more than that because it comprises more than 300,000 vehicles in CR’s database, mostly for the 2020 to 2022 model years. The results are ranked based on the percentage of owners who responded “definitely yes” to the question of whether they would buy the same vehicle if they had to do it all over again.
According to the study, 78 percent of Tesla owners would buy a Tesla again. This is less than Porsche (83 percent) and Genesis (80 percent), but more than other brands that are considered titans of build quality, like Lexus and Toyota (both with 72 percent). The result is not surprising considering that Tesla owners tend to be very loyal to the brand, often buying several Teslas in the same household.
The CR survey also reveals the least loved car brands, some quite surprising. Only 50% of Infinity owners would buy the same brand again, less than its sister mass-market brand Nissan (59 percent). Volkswagen ranked second to last, with 56 percent, while Mercedes-Benz takes 26th place, with 57 percent of owners willing to buy a three-pointed-star model again. This should be terrifying for the German luxury carmaker, considering how much it invested in overhauling its lineup.
In a recent Consumer Reports test, Tesla’s Autopilot fared less impressively, ranking seventh among the 12 driver assistance systems evaluated. The main difference was that the test was conducted by Consumer Reports staff, while the brand loyalty survey was done using owners’ input. This shows that what consumer advocates consider appropriate might differ from what real consumers appreciate.
