Genesis X Convertible Concept Might Enter Production As Luxury GT With $300K Price Tag

Genesis has a lot of things on its plate, and it appears that a production version of the X Convertible Concept could be one of them, or so a recent report indicates anyway.
The information came from Peter Lanzavecchia, the chairman of the Genesis National Dealer Advisory Council, who spoke to AutoNews about an ultra-luxury open-top GT, previewed by the X Convertible Concept, that might enter production.
“I think production of that convertible (the Genesis X Convertible) would help put an exclamation point at the end of the sentence saying Genesis is a full real luxury brand,” Lanzavecchia commented, while also speaking about the possible price tag accompanying such a ride. That would be well over $200,000, or maybe in excess of $300,000. That kind of money, as well as the size and body style, would obviously put it in the same zone as the Bentley Continental GTC.
Mind you, the actual plans are being kept close to their chest by the Korean company, but we can tell you that the model will be “a true halo flagship for the brand,” and if everything goes according to plan, it will lead to “a lot of Bentley Continental convertible trade-ins,” the Genesis official said. Details surrounding the possible launch date are still unknown. The same goes for the platform used to build it, if they eventually green light it that is, and if they decide to go for an internal combustion engine, or stick to electric power.
The study came with an electric powertrain, in case you forgot, and it shared its nuts and bolts with the X Concept and X Speedium Concept, as it followed in their footsteps as the third installment in the ‘X’ show car series. Sustainable materials were also part of the build, as the future of the car as we know it is also green, besides comprising zero-emission drivetrains. Since the automotive industry is also heading towards autonomous driving, albeit with baby steps, we wouldn’t be surprised if the rumored luxury open-top GT from Genesis also ends up featuring some sort of semi-autonomous functions, taking care of the steering, acceleration, and brakes on its own under certain conditions.
Unveiled last November, the Genesis X Convertible Concept has a rather futuristic design on the outside, while also staying true to classic proportions. It has a long hood, a deck, LED lighting, big wheels, and a folding hardtop. Opening the door reveals the driver-centric layout of the interior, which sports a wraparound instrument panel integrated with the center console, and has seating for four. Contrasting the Crane White paint of the exterior are the Giwa Navy and Dancheong Orange hues used on the inside. If it does make it to production, expect a more toned-down overall design, and a generous assortment of upholstery and trim options. But would you actually buy it over a Bentley?
