2024 Genesis GV80 Coupe Spied With Red Seatbelts, Features Huge Exhaust Finishers

Genesis came a long way since its humble beginnings as a standalone brand. The GV80 singlehandedly made Genesis a force to be reckoned with because SUVs appeal to more people than sedans. Hyundai’s luxury division closed 2022 on a high note by selling 56,198 vehicles in the U.S., with the sexy GV70 and larger GV80 selling better than their siblings.
Previewed in 2017 at the New York International Auto Show, the mid-size utility vehicle was penned by Luc Donckerwolke. You know, the Belgian designer who gave us the Lamborghini Murcielago and Audi A2. In production since 2020, the GV80 doesn’t appear to have aged one bit.
On the other hand, the automotive industry abides by strict life cycles. The luxury-oriented SUV needs a refresh for 2024, and the facelifted GV80 has been recently spotted parked in an underground garage in South Korea. The refresh is fine and everything, but it also brings forth a new variant of the GV80 with a sloping roofline inspired by the BMW X6.
Speaking of which, the X6 wasn’t the first of its kind. Another South Korean automaker is credited with the coupe-styled SUV, that automaker being… wait for it… SsangYong. The poorly named Actyon rolled out in 2005, two years before the E71-generation X6 started production. To whom it may concern, Actyon reportedly stands for action and young.
Although camouflaged, the rear end of the GV80 Coupe marks a departure from the slightly more practical version of the GV80. Pictured on Michelin Primacy Tour rubber boots wrapped around five-spoke wheels that would’ve looked fine roughly 15 years ago, the GV80 Coupe may put a few prospective customers off with its humongous exhaust finishers.
Needlessly showy, those finishers are complemented by red seatbelts. Those wouldn’t look out of place in a Porsche 911 GT3 or a red-over-black Carrera GTS, but in a luxury utility vehicle? As the old saying goes, money can’t buy good taste. But wait! The needlessly showy bits and pieces don’t end here. Zooming in on the interior picture also reveals overly glossy carbon-fiber trim on the door panels. Even to the untrained eye, that’s not real-deal carbon fiber, but the AliExpress-spec carbon fiber.
The outdated wheel design, incredibly large exhaust finishers that would make a Lamborghini Reventon blush with pity, red seatbelts, and carbon accents come together to ruin an otherwise promising car. There’s no go-faster specification in the work to our knowledge, with Genesis being more interested in electric vehicles than internal combustion as of late.
Most likely coming stateside for the 2024 model year together with the restyled GV80, the GV80 Coupe should feature a 2.5-liter turbo as standard and a 3.5-liter V6 as the big-dog powertrain. We further expect a price tag close to the $60,000 mark considering the $55,800 manufacturer suggested retail price of the pre-facelift GV80 2.5T I4 AWD Standard.
