Genesis Tried to Impress World Leaders With Its X Concept Display in Davos

These days, the Swiss town of Davos is hosting the 2023 World Economic Forum, which has a record number of political and business leaders attending. We are writing about an event with over 50 heads of state or government, 56 finance ministers, 19 central bank governors, 30 finance ministers, and 35 external ministers. There are notable absentees, such as the leaders of the G7 countries, out of which just Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of Germany, will be present.

