Genesis Tried to Impress World Leaders With Its X Concept Display in Davos

These days, the Swiss town of Davos is hosting the 2023 World Economic Forum, which has a record number of political and business leaders attending. We are writing about an event with over 50 heads of state or government, 56 finance ministers, 19 central bank governors, 30 finance ministers, and 35 external ministers. There are notable absentees, such as the leaders of the G7 countries, out of which just Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of Germany, will be present.
Now, all these people are there to speak about trade, climate, and various other issues. In the midst of it all, the folks at Genesis have prepared 30 EVs to transport the Korean delegates to the forum, as well as an exhibition. As it turns out, there was also a Korea Night at Davos 2023, and the premium marque owned by Hyundai wanted to show off.
Instead of having a conventional showcase of its latest models, which may not be as impressive to world leaders who might be more interested in armored limousines, they are displaying the Genesis X Concept vehicle inside a glass box.
The Genesis X Concept is the brand's fifth concept ever, and it follows the New York, GV80, Essentia, and Mint concepts. Instead of giving it a name, the people at Genesis chose 'X' to signify a 'hidden hero.' We are not entirely sure that it managed to wow guests at the event, but it does look impressive.
The idea is to promote the South Korean city of Busan in its bid of hosting the World EXPO 2030, and Genesis wants to do its part in making it happen. Naturally, this is just a part of the Korea Night at Davos, an event that had about 200 people.
The city of Busan is the second-most populous city in the country after Seoul, and its importance is vital to the country of South Korea. It not only has the busiest port in the country, but the sixth-busiest port in the world, as well as the country's largest industrial area.
Back in 2005, Busan hosted the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation event, as well as the 2002 Asian Games and the 2002 FIFA World Cup. The city hosted the ASEAN Commemorative Summit in 2014, as well as other notable events like these.
Despite its role as a port and industrial center, approximately seventy percent of the city's economy is linked to the service industry. Busan is also the home of the Korea Exchange, as well as various other financial institutions in the country.
Another 30 Genesis vehicles were deployed for transportation duties, but only for the Korean delegates. The fleet included 18 electrified G80 sedans, four electrified GV70 SUVs and eight GV60 SUVs.
All the vehicles in the fleet had the Busan World EXPO 2030 logo to help promote the city in its bid to host the event that will take place seven years from now. The vote that decides the winning city will be cast in November 2023.
