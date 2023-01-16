Hyundai Supports Busan's World Expo 2030 With 45 Logo-Wrapped EVs at World Economic Forum

You might have heard about the World Expo – it's a global gathering of nations with the common goal of finding solutions to the pressing challenges of our time. In a bid to promote Busan, South Korea, as a host for the 2030 edition of the World Expo, Hyundai Motor Group wrapped their vehicles attending this year's World Economic Forum with a special logo.
The forum is held from January 16 to 20 in Davos, Switzerland, and brings together political, business, cultural, and other leaders from across the globe. There, the brand operates 45 eco-friendly vehicles, which serve as delegate transportation - some of the models are the Santa Fe PHEV, Genesis GV60, Electrified GV70, Electrified G8, and Ioniq 5. The fleet is made up of a total of 59 vehicles, all boasting Busan's World Expo 2030 logo on their sides.
The electrified vehicles were strategically chosen for the events, as they reflect Busan's World Expo vision for a sustainable future: "Transforming Our World, Navigating Towards a Better Future." Busan recognizes the need for a fundamental change to tackle global challenges, and it has devised three sub-themes for the event: climate change, the downsides of digital transformation, and the inequality among and within nations. Each sub-theme is correlated with the UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) - people, planet, and prosperity.
The next World Expo is set to be held in Osaka, Japan, in 2025. Busan is going against other competitors, such as Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the 2030 hosting privileges. Dedicated EV charging stations were set up near the event venues, but the brand went even further and added an emergency solution.
Ioniq 5 units also provide emergency charging using the car's Vehicle to Load (V2L) feature, which enables you to charge any electric device, including other vehicles.
The Genesis X concept car is showcased in a transparent container at the entrance of the event hall, hosting "Korea Night" during the World Economic Forum, and reflects the brand's new perspective on sustainable luxury car design.
Hyundai also prepared the models with safety measures in case of intense winter weather. The company is using a fleet with AWD and winter tires, and a dedicated technical team is ready to handle any issues.
This isn't the first time the Group has promoted Busan's bid – the brand was also present at the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) General Assembly in Paris in June and November 2022 with the same logo-wrapped vehicles.
Hyundai seized the opportunity to support the Busan World Expo 2030 initiative at the G20 Bali Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, last November, where it presented promotional banners and brochures official vehicle delivery ceremony. The South Korean manufacturer utilizes its global network to carry out a wide range of marketing activities, including product launches.
