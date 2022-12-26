Genesis G70 to Receive Second Facelift for Model Year 2024, EV Coming in 2026

Genesis became a standalone brand of the Hyundai Motor Corporation in November 2015. Its most affordable offering is the G70, a D-segment sedan that’s sold as a five-door shooting brake in certain markets outside of the U.S. although the U.S. is instrumental for the company’s growth.
The compact executive sedan premiered in September 2017 at the Olympic Park in Seoul, and back then, it served as the third nameplate of the brand after the mid-size G80 and full-size G90. Designed under the direction of Peter Schreyer, the G70 received a mid-cycle refresh in September 2020. Signed off by Luc Donckerwolke, the facelift laid the groundwork for the shooting brake option’s introduction in May 2021.
Under the skin, it uses a shortened version of the Genesis G80 rear-drive platform. This platform is also shared with the Kia Stinger, which is due to be retired next year because of worsening sales. Kia has 1,000 examples of the Tribute Edition to offer. The five-door liftback won’t be replaced, with the EV6 GT electric SUV serving as its indirect successor.
The G70 won’t share the same fate. Rather than being replaced by the GV60 electric SUV, the compact executive model is due a redesign in May 2023 according to people in the known. The second facelift is understood to borrow a lot of styling influences from the G80 and G90, including the latest versions of the crest front grille and quad headlights.
Hyundai canceled the development of all-new internal combustion engines in early 2022, which leaves the second facelift with carryover powertrains. It isn’t currently known if the four- and six-cylinder lumps will receive 48-volt assistance in the guise of an electric supercharger.
First seen in the G90 luxobarge, the e-charger helps the 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 develop 409 ponies on full song. The unassisted six-cylinder engine produces 375 horsepower. In terms of peak torque, the crankshaft numbers are 405 and 391 pound-feet (i.e., 550 and 530 Nm).
At the moment of writing, the G70 for the U.S. market can be yours from $39,150 excluding destination charge with 252 horsepower on deck from a four-cylinder turbo. Both the 2.0- and 3.3-liter engines can be spruced up with all-wheel drive, with the latter producing 365 ponies at the crank.
European customers need to pony up 40,300 euros (make that 42,840 dollars) for the Shooting Brake, which can be optioned with a 2.2-liter turbo diesel. The standalone luxury brand is also present in Australia, where the Shooting Brake drops the optional diesel in favor of a sixer.
Going forward, The Korean Car Blog reports that Genesis will keep the internal combustion-engined G70 alive until 2026 at the latest, when the second generation is due to get all-electric muscle. Codenamed RN2, the zero-emission compact executive sedan may premiere in March 2026.
