Genesis Electrified GV70 Turns Into a Stylish-Looking Wagon Using a Few Mouse Clicks

Not long after it made its debut in North America, the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 has fallen victim to the rendering world, and it sounds worse than it actually looks.
In the hands of kelsonik on Instagram, the zero-emission crossover has become more of a wagon, and a very stylish one if we may. Mind you, the changes aren’t that drastic, but they are visible right off the bat.
For one, the digital artist has gotten rid of the chrome accents. These were all blacked out, and the head- and taillights have been smoked. On top of these, the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 has new wheels, with a much bigger diameter, multi-spoke design, and concave shape, and it sits closer to the ground than the stock one. The privacy windows round off the virtual makeover.
While the internet has had its way with it, the 2023 Electrified GV70 is currently on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show, next to other vehicles signed by Genesis. It will enter production at the Montgomery plant in Alabama next month, and it will become the company’s first-ever product to be built in the U.S. of A. Moreover, it will also be their first vehicle to be put together outside Korea.
The Hyundai-owned premium car brand has already announced some of the standard equipment, and it will launch with a 14.5-inch infotainment system, 8-inch digital gauges, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, leather upholstery, power adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, fingerprint authentication, and so on.
Power-wise, you are looking at dual motors that generate a total of 429 hp (435 ps / 320 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, which take their juice from a 77.4 kWh battery. Pricing and full specifications will be announced in due course.
