Genesis Electrified GV70 Turns Into a Stylish-Looking Wagon Using a Few Mouse Clicks

More on this:

1 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Debuts in North America, Will Be Built in Alabama

2 Electrified GV70 Has Performance AWD Powertrain and Big Price Tag for Australia

3 Genesis Electrified GV70 Launched in the UK, Pricing Starts at £64,405

4 Genesis Electrified GV70 Gets Shown at Goodwood, Ticks the European Premiere Box

5 2022 Genesis Electrified GV70 Debuts As New EV With 310-Mile Range, 800V Tech