All-New Genesis G90 Crowned 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year

Genesis became a standalone brand just over seven years ago. During this period, the Hyundai-owned subsidiary received top honors from MotorTrend on three occasions. The first model to be crowned Car of the Year was the G70 compact executive sedan, followed by the GV70 compact luxury SUV. This year, the G90 is MotorTrend Car of the Year.
“I believe it to be the best luxury car on the market, regardless of price,” said guest judge Chris Theodore, a veteran of the automotive industry. He previously worked for Saleen, American Specialty Car, the Ford Motor Company, DaimlerChrysler, American Motors, as well as Detroit Diesel.
“It felt like $100,000—I can't offer a higher compliment for this Genesis-badged vehicle,” added buyer's guide director Zach Gale. The cited publication’s write-up on why the G90 is MotorTrend Car of the Year contains many good points, but it also takes a defensive stance in certain aspects of the full-size luxury sedan, especially in terms of fuel efficiency.
As you already know, the G90 features a V6 engine, a design that isn’t as silken as the straight-six lump in the Mercedes-Benz S 500 or as commanding as the vee-eight powerplant in the Mercedes-Benz S 580. The most you can expect on the combined driving cycle from the G90 is 21 miles per gallon (make that 11.2 liters per 100 kilometers), whereas the S 500 is EPA rated at 23 miles per gallon (10.2 liters per 100 kilometers).
The partisanship doesn’t end here, though. MotorTrend waxes lyrical about the 3.5-liter V6 that packs a 48-volt electric supercharger in the long-wheelbase model. This configuration makes 409 horsepower, which is 20 horsepower down on the entry-level powertrain of the S-Class. On the upside, it does crank out a little more torque than the 2023 MY S 500.
Even though it earned the range-topping Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the G90 scored “acceptable” for vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention. “Acceptable” is how the nonprofit organization described the LATCH child-seat attachment ease.
Last but certainly not least, how do you feel about paying $14,810 more for the 2023 model compared to the 2022 model? Even more uncanny, the Audi A8 is $1,900 more affordable at press time. There’s no denying the G90 is a fine luxury car, but naming it car of the year is a bit of a stretch.
