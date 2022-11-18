Genesis X Convertible Concept Is a Beautiful Open-Top GT That Shines in Los Angeles

With the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show kicking off yesterday, several automakers have taken the event by storm with all sorts of interesting vehicles. At Genesis’ stand, one shines brighter than the rest: the X Convertible Concept.
Celebrating its public debut subsequent to the unveiling earlier this week in California, the Genesis X Convertible Concept is a follow-up to the 2021 X Concept, the 2022 X Speedium Concept, and the third and final model in the brand’s ‘X’ trilogy.
Looking similar to its brethren, it is the closest thing to an open-top GT ever made by the Hyundai-owned premium car brand. It has timeless looks, with clear lines running across its length and the typical lighting signature at both ends that brings it in line with some of the latest vehicles signed by Genesis. The long hood, deck, and wheelbase contribute to its elegant nature, and the folding hardtop allows more natural light in the cabin.
On the inside, it has a driver-centric design, with the wraparound instrument panel integrated with the center console. The overall styling here is both futuristic and minimalistic, and it combines Giwa Navy and Dancheong Orange colors for a more vibrant presence, contrasting the Crane White exterior finish.
The new X Convertible Concept from Genesis has seating for four and several sustainable materials because the future of the automobile is not only electric but also green. Speaking of electric, it packs a zero-emission powertrain shared with the X Concept and X Speedium Concept, just like the underpinnings.
“Genesis started life by producing sedans mainly targeting business users. While creating a new, differentiated design DNA, we gradually increased the emotional appeal by applying this DNA to the SUV typology,” said the chief creating officer, Luc Donckerwolke. “Now, electric powertrains have given us the perfect scenario in which to enjoy nature, and propelled the brand to create vehicles with even greater emotional resonance.”
