Bodacious Genesis X Convertible Concept Has Got the Hots for Tuning

Even though the paint has barely dried on the Genesis X Convertible Concept, the show car has already fallen into the hands of rendering artists. And for its first (as far as we are aware) CGI makeover, it has tapped into the tuning world.
Responsible for rearranging some of its pixels is ildar_project, who shared the digital illustration on social media a few moments ago. The car has new colors, and wheels, and that pretty much sums it up.
Speaking of the hue, the white finish of the real thing was replaced by a bi-tone that combines yellow on the lower parts of the body, with black on the upper parts. The latter shade is visible on the hood, windscreen surround, deck, and we reckon on the trunk lid too, joined by a matching-colored interior that hasn’t been changed at all. Oh, don’t mind that right-hand drive configuration, as you’re looking at a mirrored image of the study.
The wheels are another novelty. They are the work of a Russian company called Vissol, according to the rendering artist, and they have a new pattern with a design that is still intricate, and a concave shape. Not only that, but they are also much bigger than the ones equipping the Genesis X Convertible Concept, filling the wheel arches better. The tires are thinner, and in the real world, they would be stickier, thus improving traction on tarmac.
While the internet has started having its way with it, the concept is currently on display at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. It is the third and final installment in the company’s ‘X’ series, after the X Concept, and X Speedium Concept, and just like its brethren, it uses a battery-electric powertrain, sharing the same construction too. The X Convertible Concept is the closest thing to an open-top grand tourer that bears Genesis' signature.
Speaking of the hue, the white finish of the real thing was replaced by a bi-tone that combines yellow on the lower parts of the body, with black on the upper parts. The latter shade is visible on the hood, windscreen surround, deck, and we reckon on the trunk lid too, joined by a matching-colored interior that hasn’t been changed at all. Oh, don’t mind that right-hand drive configuration, as you’re looking at a mirrored image of the study.
The wheels are another novelty. They are the work of a Russian company called Vissol, according to the rendering artist, and they have a new pattern with a design that is still intricate, and a concave shape. Not only that, but they are also much bigger than the ones equipping the Genesis X Convertible Concept, filling the wheel arches better. The tires are thinner, and in the real world, they would be stickier, thus improving traction on tarmac.
While the internet has started having its way with it, the concept is currently on display at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. It is the third and final installment in the company’s ‘X’ series, after the X Concept, and X Speedium Concept, and just like its brethren, it uses a battery-electric powertrain, sharing the same construction too. The X Convertible Concept is the closest thing to an open-top grand tourer that bears Genesis' signature.