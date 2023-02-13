Lexus Smooths Out the Transition to EVs With Free ICEV Rentals

Automakers are racing to give us electric vehicles (EVs), with the overwhelming majority of them being battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). But many prospective buyers are still not entirely ready to jump ship. So, to make everything easier, Lexus thought of a great solution – whenever you plan on traveling more than the RZ 450e can rent an internal combustion engine vehicle (ICEV) for free. But there’s one important thing you should know about this nifty offer.
Worried about the real-life range of the first-generation Lexus RZ 450e? The posh version of the Toyota bZ4X and the Subaru Soltera can do around 249 mi (401 km) on a full charge thanks to its 71.4-kWh battery. However, the maximum range depends on many factors like the temperature, how you drive, or how many people you have onboard.
Besides the BEV’s range, prospective RZ 450e owners might also be thinking about high-power charger reliability. Many reports have shown lately that some stalls may not work in the cold while network owners don’t rush to fix the broken ones.
On top of these preoccupations, ICE drivers might also dislike the idea of spending more than 15 minutes to charge, especially as Lexus is known for making good self-charging hybrids. So, it’s understandable why some existing customers might be reluctant to give up on fossil fuels completely.
Lexus understood that switching from filling up to charging can entail a couple of major shifts in how car ownership is perceived. Turning to electricity alone (even if the Japanese brand helps its customer offset their charging carbon footprint) can be a hassle and may include new costs like installing a charger at home.
Fortunately, if you plan on buying an RZ 450e, Lexus automatically enrolls you in the Reserve program. It happens once you have the BEV’s VIN. It is completely free, don’t worry. All you have to do is use the Lexus App to find a car you may like or one that’s available nearby, reserve it, and then go get it when the time comes. The program works solely with the brand’s authorized dealers, so make sure you have a good one in your area that has at least a couple of models in stock.
Lexus allows RZ 450e owners to get an ICE or a self-charging hybrid for a period of up to 30 days. Called “complimentary reserve days,” this offer extends for 3 years. BEV buyers can use the offer all at once or for a couple of days at a time. Moreover, the customer is responsible for returning the rental car with a full tank of gas or can return the vehicle without refueling and accept dealer charges for the missing fuel.
But this type of offer isn’t groundbreaking. Back in 2014 when BMW introduced the i3 in the U.S., customers were allowed to rent a gas-powered model of their choosing or an i3 REx from participating dealers. If a BMW partner wasn’t close to the customer’s location, then they were given an appropriate offer from a car rental company. The i3 REx had a two-cylinder engine that acted as a generator for the battery, essentially consuming fuel to enhance the all-electric range. It was also available at dealers, but the no-cost offer was available only for a fortnight.
Mazda and Fiat also had similar programs running when the MX-30 and the 500e respectively were introduced.
