This Is What Happened When Paul Walker Got Serious About His Fast and Furious Car

Paul Walker was pretty much like his 'Fast and Furious' character Brian O'Conner when it came to his love for the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R, AKA “Godzilla.” The late actor owned numerous iterations of this JDM icon, but the one movie car he requested very particular modifications for didn't even end up in his possession. Fortunately, a lucky bidder will be able to enjoy the fruits of Walker's meticulous efforts once that very Skyline makes its way under the hammer, and boy, are there lots of fruits to be had here.
Apart from the Mk 4 Toyota Supra, one of the most popular hero cars in the franchise is arguably O'Conner's R34 Skyline in '2 Fast 2 Furious.' While that movie car legend originally belonged to the film's creative director, Craig Lieberman, Walker also got the opportunity of owning this JDM gem himself. In fact, the actor owned multiple R34 Skylines, including a silver GT-R V-Spec I and a newer 2001 white GT-R V-Spec II.
He even had an older-generation R32 Skyline, which went for over $100,000 after being auctioned off in 2020. Needless to say, the actions star knew his stuff when it came to Skylines, especially since he spent hundreds of thousands acquiring and modifying them. So when Walker got behind the wheel of yet another R34 in 'Fast and Furious 4,' he had a specific idea of how it should look. Although the leading star's white Skyline briefly appeared onscreen, it only served as a donor car for the film's main attraction – the Bayside Blue R34 GT-R.
Making your personal ride look pretty on the big screen is one thing; putting more effort into a car that won't even end up in your collection is another. That said, Walker probably worked as hard as O'Conner in prepping this Skyline for the spotlight. Don't let this Godzilla's modest appearance fool you though. Its unassuming exterior shows exactly what it would be like if the celebrity gearhead got serious with designing 'Fast and Furious' cars.
Compared to the heavily-modified R34 in the sequel, this clean example almost looks untouched, which seems out-of-place in a franchise that usually features overly exaggerated car styling. That's because Walker wanted to keep its aesthetics as pure as possible, even requesting the removal of any stickers that would detract from showcasing the R34's already captivating sculpted bodywork.
Modifications include a custom roll cage, an aftermarket East Bear hood, a Sony head unit, and a handful of Nismo-spec parts, among others. The inclusion of a bigger dashboard display alone already costs about $10,000. All these upgrades give this car a Kaiju-worthy output of 550 horsepower, and as good as that sounds, being fast isn't the only trick up its sleeve.
Fortunately for the Bayside Blue Skyline, it managed to slip through the cracks by coming into the country without an engine instead. Since the model wasn't old enough to be legally imported, Kaizo Industries brought it over as a kit car. This technicality served as a loophole allowing the vehicle to be imported, then reassembled back to working condition afterwards. Like O'Conner and his sense of vigilante justice, this sly R34's roguish nature made run-ins with the law inevitable, leading to some legal woes post-filming.
In 2022, another similar GT-R R34 sporting a distinct BFGoodrich livery – driven by Walker off-screen for promotional purposes – sold for half a million dollars. Unlike that sticker-ladened example, the clean Bayside Blue Skyline not only shared the stage with the leading man himself, it was also a part of his creative efforts essentially making it... well, family. Perhaps you might have better luck than the authorities at nabbing this elusive fugitive, just make sure your wallet is holding at least six- igures when bidding starts on April 28 to May 5, 2023.
The Sky (line) is the limit
A rogue ride for a rogue cop
