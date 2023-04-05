This Is What Happened When Paul Walker Got Serious About His Fast and Furious Car

Paul Walker was pretty much like his 'Fast and Furious' character Brian O'Conner when it came to his love for the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R, AKA “Godzilla.” The late actor owned numerous iterations of this JDM icon, but the one movie car he requested very particular modifications for didn't even end up in his possession. Fortunately, a lucky bidder will be able to enjoy the fruits of Walker's meticulous efforts once that very Skyline makes its way under the hammer, and boy, are there lots of fruits to be had here.

9 photos Photo: Bonhams