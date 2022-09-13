Another Ultra-Rare 2001 Nissan Skyline (R34) GT-R V-Spec II With 2,754 Miles Up for Grabs

Let’s face it. Not many cars get the title ‘living legend.’ The 2001 Nissan Skyline (R34) GT-R V-Spec II receives a unanimous vote even from car enthusiasts that normally wouldn’t putter with JDM cars. It’s the holy grail of Japanese performance cars. Even with subsequent releases, the R34 GT-R V-Spec II is by far the most sought-after model of the legendary Nissan Skyline lineup – thanks to Paul Walker.
Last month, a similar unit, #672, believed to have been driven by Paul Walker for the celebrated Fast & the Furious movie demo sold at Mecum Auctions for an astronomical price north of $577,000. Have you ever heard of the infamous MotoRex GT-R saga? Well, this specific car was one of 14 V-spec II units legally imported to the U.S. by the importer (only 1,855 were produced).
Now, we’d all love to own some piece of Paul Walker memorabilia, and nothing beats owning an R-34 GT he drove (18,000 miles) and serviced. But that’s in the past, and you’ll need more than a fat purse and a sweet tongue to convince the new owner to hand it down to you.
But all hope isn’t lost for JDM fans. There’ll be a new 2001 Nissan Skyline (R34) GT-R up for grabs. In Australia, this time by Collectingcars as a private sale. Its athlete silver shade might be nothing compared to Paul Walker's Bayside blue beauty, but it’s practically new with only 2,745 kilometers (1,750 miles) on the dash.
It obviously features the world-famous twin-turbo 2.6-liter inline 6-cylinder RB26DETT powerplant. It has three keys, import documentation, and an original Nissan owner’s manual.
There’s no doubt that memorabilia sell for a fortune, but there’s a greater value in owning the un-fiddled. With this V-Spec II R34 GT-R, the new owner can choose whichever direction to take.
It won’t come cheap, considering other non-V-Spec II R34 GT-Rs with lots of miles and mods go for nothing less than $200,000. If you are looking to own a living legend – this might be your chance.
