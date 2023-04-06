Project Rampage Is a Virtual Artist’s Dodge Charger Ute Build Project Coming True

Some might say that Stellantis has gone mad and that it’s ridiculous to compel Dodge into giving up the ICE lifestyle for its Charger and Challenger nameplates. Others might dare claim it is just another in an extensive line of transformations.
So, after 2023 model year production ends, after collectors have had their fill of the seven ‘Last Call’ special editions – both in America and overseas – the Hemi-powered Charger and Challenger will be no more. Instead, the Detroit automaker will embark on a novel journey of discovery, complete with nine power levels of Banshee EV prowess for the upcoming Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept’s production version. And, curiously, this prototype is basically showing that Challenger’s survival hangs in the balance, seeing as the Charger has returned to its coupe roots.
Back when pony and muscle cars were still in their infancy and the age of performance wasn’t a classic feat but rather contemporary, both the Charger and Challenger nameplates were proud two-door models. In modern times, though, Dodge separated them and made the Challenger the sporty hero whereas the Charger became a performance four-door. However, if there is enough will and imagination, the Charger could turn into anything you want. Sometimes, even an Australia-pleasing Ute coupe utility.
You know, something that rhymes with Ford Ranchero and Chevrolet El Camino, but also with the looks, chassis, and powertrain of modern Dodges. And it’s not just a figment of imagination or a wet dream – instead, there are some aftermarket daredevils such as Mark Smith – of Factory Five Racing, Local Motors, Haddy, and Smyth Kit Cars fame – who can make it happen. The latter endeavor is of utmost importance for our story here, as it provides truck Ute conversion kits for several makes and models like VW, Audi, Jeep, Subaru, and the Dodge Charger.
Now, back to the imagination part. As it turns out, Smith is friends with an acquaintance of ours from the dreamy realm of digital car content creators. That would be Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who has long flirted with the idea of car-based pickup trucks and is now ready to embark on the CGI-to-reality journey of building his dream Dodge Charger Ute based on Smyth’s latest kit. Naturally, there is also a catch to the whole shebang.
As such, the pixel master is not just going to snatch a Dodge Charger off the market and throw it Smyth’s way to have their merry way with the Ute conversion kit. Instead, he is actually going to attempt to build his own rendering project using the tech support and experience of Smith’s company. And, of course, he is calling it ‘Project Rampage,’ in honor of Mopar’s forgotten mini truck. For now, the Ute is crimson and black, with a sprinkle of chrome – especially in the bed, but the author does promise some changes are coming along the way to make it even more enticing.
