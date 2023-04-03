The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Exterior Design Got Leaked Accidentally, Looks Just Right

Porsche decided to leave the Cayenne out of the latest round of price hikes and now we might understand why. The interior has already been shown around, but now we get to see the exterior too. Let’s see what’s being changed with the facelift.
We told you about Porsche deciding to raise the starting prices of all the 718, 911, Taycan, and Macan models. Somehow, the Panamera and the Cayenne have not been affected by this change. However, for the brand’s largest SUV yet, it makes sense to not alter the MSRP. There’s a whole new facelift incoming, which will most likely include a considerable price hike given all the updates, so why bother now, right?
We have already seen the Taycan-inspired interior philosophy the all-new Cayenne will debut, but we didn’t have the chance to discover the exterior. The triple-screen layout looks modern and interesting, but for an expensive SUV that also serves as a status symbol for buyers, the exterior looks matter equally as much as the cabin design. After all, you wouldn’t want something like the BMW XM that can scare children for your school pickup and drop-off routine.
If you agree with the above statement, then you will be happy to know that the Cayenne evolution is not something meant to provoke customers and fans of the brand. The automaker decided to not be as ruthless as the Bavarians when they designed this new SUV.
The headlights look great and are a clear upgrade from the current Cayenne. The part was shown late last year, when the brand explained how it changed light technology for the better. The Cayenne’s leaked design looks eerily similar, which tells us that the 32,700 individually controllable micro-LEDs we were told about in 2022 are finally coming onto a production vehicle.
It’s exciting progress because this means light distribution will be brighter, while oncoming traffic won’t be blinded. One chip can control 16,000 micro-LEDs, and Porsche’s putting two per headlight in each Cayenne that’s going to be equipped with the HD matrix technology. It’ll most likely be an option, but what a thing to have for your next car, right?
Porsche’s new headlights have already been patented and are as good as BMW’s Laserlight technology (which currently isn’t available on most models due to parts shortage). They can illuminate the road ahead for up to 1,969 feet (600 meters).
But that’s not even the best thing! The lighting signature will also be visible to other traffic participants at night, even when the high beams are on!
Another thing that’s sitting right with us is the fact that Porsche kept the Cayenne’s exterior design clean and there are no split headlamps like on the upcoming Macan EV.
Next, the sculpted hood with what looks like a pronounced “power dome” gives it a familiar, yet strong presence, while also feeling somewhat aerodynamic. The impressive part, however, is the three-sectioned grille, which is now apparently coming with three horizontal lines that make the SUV look like a predatory fish that requires some big gills to breathe.
Moving to the rear-side view, we notice that the taillights have been updated too. They’re now slimmer, more elegant, and seem to have ditched the four-point design in favor of a continuous line that resembles, in a minimalistic manner, the stoplights found on the current 911. The strip takes a sharp turn inwards when it reaches the vehicle's shoulders, which accentuates the “PORSCHE” lettering found on the tailgate.
From this angle, we also get the hint that the Cayenne’s deceivingly compact appearance has not gone anywhere. There seems to be a lot of glass all around, and the broad shoulders indicate a roomy second-row experience.
The quad exhaust tailpipes (two for each side) and the familiarly-shaped diffuser will help existing owners recognize a vehicle that’s not extravagant or out of Porsche’s character. In a way, it reminds us of the new Range Rover about which many have agreed that the new generation signals more of an evolution than a revolution.
From this leak alone, one could be inclined to say that the new design suits the Cayenne, but we shouldn’t rush to pass judgment. The SUV will most likely look good because it’s an important model for the Stuttgart-based marque, but it would be wise to wait for the real deal.
However, this leak and the spy photos of the upcoming Macan and Taycan tell us that Porsche decided to adopt a consistent design language across its portfolio. Even the Boxster EV will come with some similar headlights. From the looks of it, the Macan might be the only one that departs from this exterior design philosophy due to split headlamps – the DRLs sit on the top, while the main unit is cleverly disguised as a vent until you turn them on.
Finally, one thing is clear – a new Porsche Cayenne is coming and we must pay attention. Soccer moms and dads everywhere, you will have a tough choice to make soon. Make sure to do it right!
Many novelties, no weirdness
It gets better!
Exquisite dynamism
