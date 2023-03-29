Porsche Just Axed the 718 Cayman T, the 718 Cayman GT4, and the 718 Spyder

Porsche just informed dealers that the 718 lineup is losing the Cayman T, the Cayman GT4, and the Spyder for the 2023 model year units. Besides this saddening yet understandable decision, the German automaker is also cutting a couple of exterior and interior options. Here’s what’s going on.
Porsche has been on an electrifying spree for quite some time. The cool-looking Taycan proved that customers can adapt and may even start loving a zero-tailpipe emission powertrain. So it’s going ahead full throttle with the plans to replace the internal combustion engine with permanently excited synchronous electric motors. That’s one of the reasons why the Boxster EV and the Macan EV have been spotted on the road quite often lately.
But until the next-gen units come, some models will have to meet their end of life. That’s what’s happening with the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman T, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, and the 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder. According to official communication sent to dealers on Wednesday, these three vehicles will no longer be put into production. Consequently, no new orders will be accepted for them.
The automaker also said that the changes are reflected in the online configurator, but, at the time of writing, only the 2023 718 Cayman T build page is disabled. However, the part of Porsche’s website dedicated to the 718 lineup already does not show the T, the GT4, and the Spyder.
Customers can now order only the 718 Cayman, the 718 Boxster, the 718 Cayman S, the 718 Boxster S, the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0, and the 718 Cayman GT4 RS (if an allocation without a massive markup can even be found). The 718 Cayman Style Edition and the 718 Boxster Style Edition are coming in a couple of months.
Besides axing these three beloved models, the automaker also told dealers that the LED headlights with the auto high beam function (PDLS+) will continue to remain unavailable for the entire 718 lineup due to the camera module being impossible to source. Moreover, the 20-inch Carrera Classic and the 19-inch Cayman S wheels have been discontinued for the 2024 model year units.
Dealers have also been encouraged to recommend customers equip their new 718 models with manual transmissions because Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) is not available for the existing lineup. AEB does not work on vehicles with a manual gearbox because the computer is unable to disengage the clutch. Since Porsche cannot offer it on the PDK-equipped units, it would like buyers to pick the variant that cannot have AEB right from the get-go.
a GT4 RS and track it will be happy to know that the manufacturer changed the brake pads for the ceramic composite brake system and optimized their performance.
But that was enough good news. It’s to resume the disheartening because Porsche told dealers that it is unable to include the Bose sound system in any package because the supplier “remains on constraint.” However, customers will be able to buy it separately if they truly want it.
But you may want to hurry up because, from September onwards, no 718 will come with a CD/DVD player. If you have a music collection that’s not digital yet, this is an option that can’t be overlooked.
Moreover, the Stuttgart-based brand discontinued the following colors for the 2024 model year 718 Cayman lineup:
If you wanted one of these three colors, get your dealer on the phone and ask them when the paint jobs are officially becoming unavailable. Porsche did not tell dealers exactly when it stops to load the canisters with the right blends, so there's a chance you might still sneak one custom order in.
Continuing this saddening trend, the remaining 718s entering production in November 2023 can’t have their interior finished in Espresso or Espresso/Cognac leather.
Finally, Porsche also changed the fire extinguisher – it’s now made from aluminum instead of steel.
But until the next-gen units come, some models will have to meet their end of life. That’s what’s happening with the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman T, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, and the 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder. According to official communication sent to dealers on Wednesday, these three vehicles will no longer be put into production. Consequently, no new orders will be accepted for them.
The automaker also said that the changes are reflected in the online configurator, but, at the time of writing, only the 2023 718 Cayman T build page is disabled. However, the part of Porsche’s website dedicated to the 718 lineup already does not show the T, the GT4, and the Spyder.
Customers can now order only the 718 Cayman, the 718 Boxster, the 718 Cayman S, the 718 Boxster S, the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0, and the 718 Cayman GT4 RS (if an allocation without a massive markup can even be found). The 718 Cayman Style Edition and the 718 Boxster Style Edition are coming in a couple of months.
Besides axing these three beloved models, the automaker also told dealers that the LED headlights with the auto high beam function (PDLS+) will continue to remain unavailable for the entire 718 lineup due to the camera module being impossible to source. Moreover, the 20-inch Carrera Classic and the 19-inch Cayman S wheels have been discontinued for the 2024 model year units.
Dealers have also been encouraged to recommend customers equip their new 718 models with manual transmissions because Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) is not available for the existing lineup. AEB does not work on vehicles with a manual gearbox because the computer is unable to disengage the clutch. Since Porsche cannot offer it on the PDK-equipped units, it would like buyers to pick the variant that cannot have AEB right from the get-go.
a GT4 RS and track it will be happy to know that the manufacturer changed the brake pads for the ceramic composite brake system and optimized their performance.
But that was enough good news. It’s to resume the disheartening because Porsche told dealers that it is unable to include the Bose sound system in any package because the supplier “remains on constraint.” However, customers will be able to buy it separately if they truly want it.
But you may want to hurry up because, from September onwards, no 718 will come with a CD/DVD player. If you have a music collection that’s not digital yet, this is an option that can’t be overlooked.
Moreover, the Stuttgart-based brand discontinued the following colors for the 2024 model year 718 Cayman lineup:
- Carrara white metallic;
- Python green;
- Aventurine green metallic.
If you wanted one of these three colors, get your dealer on the phone and ask them when the paint jobs are officially becoming unavailable. Porsche did not tell dealers exactly when it stops to load the canisters with the right blends, so there's a chance you might still sneak one custom order in.
Continuing this saddening trend, the remaining 718s entering production in November 2023 can’t have their interior finished in Espresso or Espresso/Cognac leather.
Finally, Porsche also changed the fire extinguisher – it’s now made from aluminum instead of steel.