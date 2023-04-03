2024 Porsche Macan EV Spy Shots Offer the Best Glimpse Yet at Its High-Tech Cockpit

While Porsche is busy testing the upcoming Macan EV, our photographers have scored an impressive win with the interior shots. Unlike previous attempts, the new set reveals all the secrets, including details from the car's computer.
Porsche Macan EV might be the most unfortunate model in Porsche's history, considering that it was supposed to be ready for delivery in 2022. The second electric model in Porsche's lineup and the brother of the Audi Q6 e-tron, the Macan EV was one of the many victims of the Cariad woes. Volkswagen Group's software arm botched things so hard that its parent company partnered with Bosch to develop the software for its upcoming EVs.
In July 2022, company insiders complained to the German news outlet Automobilwoche that the car was ready but could not ship because it lacked the software to make it work. The Macan EV is one of the many upcoming electric vehicles that utilize the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE), elevating the Taycan electric drivetrain to a new level. Being so long in the making, Porsche has already revealed many of its technical details to keep potential customers entertained.
Previous spy shots have revealed the dashboard's appearance, although claddings covered most of it. This time, our photographers got lucky and snapped the fully-uncovered cockpit for the first time. Not only that, but the pictures were taken while all the screens were in use, revealing interesting details beyond the dashboard's design and the user interface.
One image shows the battery temperature at 27 degrees Celsius (81 degrees Fahrenheit) and an 82% state of charge. The estimated range is 234 km (145 miles), which looks utterly disappointing, but might be irrelevant because we have no idea how the car was driven up to that point. The computer estimates might also be inaccurate because the SUV was tested in winter conditions.
The pictures reveal the main infotainment screen with a classic interface, identical to the one in the upcoming 2024 Porsche Cayenne. There are small differences in the cockpit compared to the bigger brother, like the missing handles on the center console and how the instrument panel is integrated into the dashboard. Hopefully, the Macan EV will not feature another screen in front of the passenger, like the Cayenne. This is unnecessary and only spoils the interior design.
The unveiling of the Porsche Macan EV has been pushed back to 2024, but potential customers still have reasons to be excited. The electric SUV will feature a dual-motor configuration with up to 603 horsepower. As expected, the all-wheel-drive system will be rear-biased, enabling a thrilling driving experience, enhanced by the front-to-rear weight balance of 48:52. The electric drivetrain will also feature a pulse inverter built with silicon carbide electronics to minimize losses, with everything powered from a 100-kWh battery.
