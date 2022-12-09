2024 Porsche Macan EV Reveals Cockpit Design, It's a Screen-Festooned Extravaganza

The upcoming battery-electric Porsche Macan has spilled the beans on its interior again, with our spy photographers managing to take a couple of clear shots of the cockpit through an opened window.
As anyone could have guessed, everything is new here, from the dashboard panel to the center console, steering wheel, and door cards. More importantly, the vehicle will be a screen fest, with quite a few displays that are visible in the latest scoops.
Occupying a good piece of the dashboard is the usual infotainment system, with a wide-screen display, sitting next to the digital instrument cluster. Nothing out of the ordinary so far, and the same can be said about the third screen on the center console, which will be used to control all functions of the HVAC system.
However, if you zoom in, then you will see that there is another display behind the steering wheel, and in front of the digital dials. It is wide and very short, and we have no idea what it does. Still, it could be used to reveal some critical information to the driver, like the status of the batteries, or how much horsepower is delivered to the wheels judging by the amount of pressure put on the right pedal. But that’s just our two cents, as it could be used for something else entirely.
More of the interior becomes visible in two more shots taken this time through a closed window, as most of the wraps were off at this time, revealing the intricate styling of the dashboard, and the analogue clock on top of it. Previous spy shots have also revealed more details, including the gearshift lever, and a rotary dial in front of the center console.
As you probably know, the unveiling of the Porsche Macan EV (name unconfirmed) has been pushed back to 2024. The model will be underpinned by a new architecture and will feature ultra-fast charging for the 100 kWh battery. Several versions will hit the market, including one with dual motors and up to 603 hp (612 ps / 450 kW) to keep other performance zero-emission crossovers on their toes.
