Porsche CEO Confirms Launch Push-Back for the Macan EV

The industry rumors about a possible launch delay of Porsche’s Macan EV have been confirmed by the brand’s boss Oliver Blume himself. The commercial launch of the all-electric Macan has been postponed to 2024.
The delay is linked to issues with the development of new software for Porsche’s electric vehicle. Cariad, Volkswagen Group’s software subsidiary, is reportedly far behind schedule with the software development process, thus causing disruptions in the launch plan for Porsche, Audi, and Bentley, the group’s premium brands.
Cariad was supposed to provide a 2.0 software generation capable of hands-off Level 4 autonomous driving by 2024, but that seems unlikely at the moment. As a result, things are not looking good for a series of high-end luxury electric vehicles that are currently under development at Volkswagen Group and share the PPE electric vehicle platform, including the Macan EV.
Initially, the commercial launch of the all-electric Macan was set for 2023, but now it has been pushed back to 2024. In an interview with the German publication Automobilwoche, Blume confirms that “The market launch is in 2024.”
Earlier reports were quoting a Porsche executive as saying that “The hardware [of the Macan] is great. But the software is still missing.”
Test versions of the battery-electric SUV have been spotted on public roads since May 2021, and we’ve seen them even in official Porsche press releases. Moreover, pre-series production is already underway at the Leipzig plant, in parallel with the current combustion engine model.
The start of production of the series vehicles is now expected to be in the middle of next year, and the delay also affects the current combustion engine series. It has been known that the production of the two models would overlap for a period of around 18 months, starting from the market introduction of the electric Macan. Since the EV comes later than planned, the combustion engine model will run a little longer.
Now that Porsche has made the delay official, we’re waiting for a similar confirmation from Audi. The brand’s upcoming Q6 e-tron, which has also been announced for 2023, is based on the same PPE platform from Cariad, so the model may be affected by the software delays as well.
