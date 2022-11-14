2024 Porsche Macan EV Output Figures Confirmed, Features 100-kWh Battery

Introduced in 2014 as the smaller brother to the Cayenne, the Macan is often criticized for its Audi Q5-derived underpinnings despite it driving completely differently from its four-ringed sibling. The Macan EV, which will be sold alongside combustion-engined variants of the outgoing model, will use a VW Group vehicle architecture co-developed by Audi.
The PPE – or better said Premium Platform Electric – is currently under development for vehicles too large for the MEB that Volkswagen uses for the ID.4 compact utility vehicle and Q4 e-tron. The all-new architecture will initially roll out with the series-production A6 e-tron. Unveiled last year in Shanghai, the all-electric sedan concept uses two electric motors capable of cranking out 350 kW (469 hp) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft).
Said vehicle also packs a 100-kWh battery that can be charged from 5 to 80 percent in 25 minutes thanks to its 800-volt setup. Audi claims more than 700 kilometers (435 miles) of driving range between charging stops.
Turning our attention back to the Macan EV, the compact luxury crossover is due to launch in late 2023 for the 2024 model year due to software-related issues. Porsche appears to be getting close to finalizing the Macan EV, though. Powertrain manager for the Macan line Antoon Janssen recently confirmed the same 100-kWh capacity of the A6 e-tron, along with two permanently excited electric motors – one for each axle.
Speaking to Autocar.co.uk, the official further spilled the beans on the double-V magnet arrangement of said electric motors. They use a silicon-carbide semiconductor that reduces power leakage in the pulse inverters.
The big news, however, is that Janssen confirmed 603 horsepower on full song. He didn’t comment if an overboost function similar to the Taycan Turbo S will be offered, but nevertheless, it still is pretty darn impressive compared to the most powerful variant of the combustion-engined Macan.
Regarding torque, “more than 738 pound-foot (1,000 Nm)” are in the offing. A performance rear axle will be featured, and the weight distribution has been confirmed as 48 percent over the front axle and 52 percent out back. Two-valve dampers – a first for Porsche’s road-going cars – are coming as well. The steering angle has been increased by 15 percent over the ICE SUV, and the rear-wheel-steering system can turn the rear wheels up to 5 degrees at speeds below 50 miles per hour (80 kph) in either direction.
The most performance-oriented Macan EV will flaunt an electronic locking differential out back, and the battery is compatible with 400-volt chargers. The 100-kWh battery features a grand total of 12 prismatic cells.
