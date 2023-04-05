2024 Toyota Tacoma Next Gen Showcased With All Engine Options, Though Only in CGI

Right now, everyone involved with the automotive industry is most interested in just two things, as far as the crucial U.S. market is concerned. That would be the Q1 sales tallies and the impending 2024 Toyota Tacoma premiere, respectively.
A few automakers already stand out in the delivery crowd, frankly. For example, the Blue Oval company has sent its namesake Ford brand to the top and the latter has become the best-selling marque in America during the first three months of the year. Tesla’s lower pricing strategy paid off with higher sales but for some specialists, it sounds like it backfired, in the long run.
Meanwhile, Toyota is still licking its wounds and during the first three months of 2023 saw a 12% decline for the namesake division – although its crossover and truck sales continued to soar. For example, the big Tundra was up more than 22% (albeit, it had a lot of room to grow), and even the mid-size best-seller Tacoma had a positive result - an increase of almost one percent - although by now everyone knows that a new iteration is coming soon.
That is all thanks to the Japanese automaker itself, which started the teaser campaign for the fourth-generation pickup not long ago and has already managed to inflame everyone’s dreams – from fan forum dwellers to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Speaking of the latter, of course, they could not stay away from all the conundrums, even if some of them have previously envisioned the unofficial 2024 Tacoma presentation on more than one occasion, complete with colorful peeks both inside and outside.
Anyway, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have noticed both the teasers and leaked imagines and dutifully imagined the CGI looks of the upcoming 2024 Tacoma, all over again. Only on this occasion they were even more thorough and decided to also explore all engine possibilities based on current rumors and the potential trim split. So, the lower grades like SR, SR5, and even the TRD Sport could get the hybridized 2.4-liter inline four (Hybrid Max) with 340 hp and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm).
Meanwhile, the teased TRD Pro is already officially announced with the i-Force Max powertrain from the full-size 2023 Tundra sibling, and that one could take a jab at the upcoming Ford Ranger Raptor with 437 electrified ponies, 583 lb-ft (790 Nm) of torque, and something along the lines of an average 22 mpg (12.8 l/100 km) EPA rating. Last, but not least, there could also be a non-electrified 3.4-liter V6 in tow, complete with 389 hp and 479 lb-ft (649 Nm). All of this sounds pretty cool, right? Alas, do we need to remind you that everyone should take this unofficial information with the proverbial pinch of salt until Toyota makes all specs and details official?
