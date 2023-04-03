CGI Toyota Grand Highlander Black Edition Doesn’t Need a Capstone to Stand Out

The Japanese automaker is known for many things, including for diligently catering to families. And their latest big road trip companion is not only massive and potentially Hybrid Max-electrified but also a Grand purveyor of digital thoughts.
As far as the North American market is concerned, 2022 may have belonged to Honda when the Japanese rivals are concerned, but now it’s Toyota’s time to shine. And it is diligently taking care of business, with the upcoming 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, the 2023 Prius Prime, a host of Trailhunters, plus the first-ever 2024 Grand Highlander. Oh, and let us not forget about the next evolution of the best-selling Tacoma mid-size pickup truck, which is probably dropping by for the first time on April 4th.
As one can easily see, the accent is on high riders, of course. That would be entirely understandable, considering the hype surrounding crossover, SUVs, and trucks, all around the world – not just in the United States. But of course, the company needs to make a good impression on the latter market, which is crucial to its financial wealth, so no wonder it has focused on the introduction of big stuff like the all-new 2024 Grand Highlander.
Not just a Highlander with an elongated wheelbase, the 2024 Grand Highlander is obviously inspired by the Sequoia full-size SUV and Tundra pickup truck, as far as the design is concerned. Inside, though, it’s more of a crossover SUV than anything else, complete with ample cargo space and an adult-sized third row, among many others. For now, though, we already know most of the details – which include three powertrains – a 2.4-liter turbo gasoline mill, the ubiquitously efficient 2.5-liter hybrid, and the great 362-hp Hybrid MAX.
Plus, there are also three grades – XLE, Limited, and Platinum. But what if that is just the appetizer and Toyota wanted to be sure it can drop the hammer on the Honda Pilot and all other mid-size three-row CUV rivals? No worries, if one does not have any ideas regarding a solution to do that, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is always ready and willing to provide some CGI thoughts on any matter.
So, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have imagined the CGI looks of an unannounced special Grand Highlander grade that could act as a sort of limited-edition flagship. Thus, meet the unofficial and unannounced 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Black Edition, the most stylish trim level, and a potential contender to the title of Sequoia and Tundra Capstone heir. As always, though, the resident pixel master was not just satisfied with envisioning the Grand Highlander in pitch-black trim darkness – they also worked out a solution to make the hypothetical Black Edition a little colorful!
As one can easily see, the accent is on high riders, of course. That would be entirely understandable, considering the hype surrounding crossover, SUVs, and trucks, all around the world – not just in the United States. But of course, the company needs to make a good impression on the latter market, which is crucial to its financial wealth, so no wonder it has focused on the introduction of big stuff like the all-new 2024 Grand Highlander.
Not just a Highlander with an elongated wheelbase, the 2024 Grand Highlander is obviously inspired by the Sequoia full-size SUV and Tundra pickup truck, as far as the design is concerned. Inside, though, it’s more of a crossover SUV than anything else, complete with ample cargo space and an adult-sized third row, among many others. For now, though, we already know most of the details – which include three powertrains – a 2.4-liter turbo gasoline mill, the ubiquitously efficient 2.5-liter hybrid, and the great 362-hp Hybrid MAX.
Plus, there are also three grades – XLE, Limited, and Platinum. But what if that is just the appetizer and Toyota wanted to be sure it can drop the hammer on the Honda Pilot and all other mid-size three-row CUV rivals? No worries, if one does not have any ideas regarding a solution to do that, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is always ready and willing to provide some CGI thoughts on any matter.
So, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have imagined the CGI looks of an unannounced special Grand Highlander grade that could act as a sort of limited-edition flagship. Thus, meet the unofficial and unannounced 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Black Edition, the most stylish trim level, and a potential contender to the title of Sequoia and Tundra Capstone heir. As always, though, the resident pixel master was not just satisfied with envisioning the Grand Highlander in pitch-black trim darkness – they also worked out a solution to make the hypothetical Black Edition a little colorful!