Rendering: This Is Probably the Wildest Porsche Taycan You'll Ever See

Porsche has managed to reinvent itself as a car manufacturer ever since the introduction of the first-gen Cayenne. Tapping into the world of crossovers with the flagship model, followed by the smaller Macan, has gotten them a share amount of criticism, which was then elevated by the unveiling of the original Panamera. But their bet has paid off, and their lineup is not only vaster than ever, but very popular too.
Since electric vehicles are pretty much the future of the automotive industry, the Stuttgart company has dipped its fingers into this game too with the Taycan. The all-quiet executive model entered production in 2019, and the sedan was then joined by the Sport Turismo, a wagon variant. The more adventurous souls can also order the battery-electric executive car as a jacked-up estate in the Taycan Cross Turismo flavor.
All three body styles are available with a generous assortment of powertrains. Some of them allow the Taycan to roam free with blue-blooded exotics, without cutting back on the usual comfort and tech gizmos. More importantly, they’re still the same spacious business machines with roomy back seats and generous cargo areas. Fast-charging capabilities and more-than-decent ranges that vary depending on the selected drivetrain make the Taycan a great daily driver.
As for the one pictured in the gallery above, it won’t do much driving. Not in the real world anyway, because it is a resident of Fantasy Land. Sketched out by thiagod3sign and shared on social media earlier this week, it is probably one of the most extreme takes on the all-electric model from Porsche. It builds on the Taycan Sport Turismo, to which it has added some accessories that make it look ready for a day at the track – as long as there is a socket nearby, of course.
Compared to the standard one, this five-door Taycan has much wider wheel arches to the point where it might just get Liberty Walk’s seal of approval. The side skirts have gone down the fat side, and so did that massive apron up front, which features side blades. The diffuser is new, and so are the bumper and spoiler above the rear windscreen. The car sports a bi-tone finish, and it has various decals on different components.
The most noticeable reads ‘Vossen,’ as they are the company responsible for those multi-spoke alloys that have a generous amount of concavity. Spinning above the red brake calipers, they fill the fat arches quite good, and they were wrapped in sticky tires. We certainly would not mind seeing a Porsche Taycan dressed in similar attire in the real world, preferably in the Turbo S form. Or better yet, the upcoming 1,000-hp variant that is in the making.
