2024 Hyundai Tucson Gets a Digital Facelift Procedure, Comes Out Squeaky Colorful

The South Korean automaker is currently deeply preoccupied to bring out the magic of Disney for the company’s centennial celebrations, but we are pretty sure that buyers are more interested in Hyundai’s real models than the House of the Mouse’s fantasies.
Some might say they are feeling burned out by the rapid succession of Marvel blockbusters with superheroes, others that Disney lacks a creative focus when it comes to its Disney+ shows, and a few might even have something to object to regarding the way they treat Star Wars lore. Anyway, now that we got those negative thoughts out of our system, let us get back to happier stuff.
Interestingly, that befits Hyundai more than the mass media and entertainment conglomerate, so let us set aside The Walt Disney Company and focus on something that is truly popular – such as the Hyundai Tucson compact crossover SUV in general, and its fourth iteration in particular. The model has been trotting around the Asian automaker’s stable since 2004, tucked in between the current Kona and Creta below it, and the larger Santa Fe at the upper echelon.
Signaling its importance across the overseas markets, the CUV was nicknamed after the city of Tucson, Arizona, U.S.A. – while its Kia sibling was given a more generic Sportage nameplate. Over the years, it has also gone through some tremendous transformations that culminated with the arrival of the NX4 iteration that was first revealed in late 2020. The market launch then occurred in 2021 as a 2022 model year and its daringness to adopt a rather quirky design has resulted in tremendous sales – over 175k units last year alone, according to the video from the news outlet that we have embedded below.
Speaking of the host of the Halo oto channel on YouTube, who provides fresh automotive information that is also corroborated with some virtual designs, the first spy shots of the 2024 or 2025 Hyundai Tucson also show the South Korean company is not resting on its laurels and instead will soon move to refresh the compact CUV to keep the hype going. As opposed to the recently introduced 2024 Sonata facelift, though, the updated Tucson will not adhere to the Staria-like styling and instead should feature more of a Palisade-like front fascia.
The official information is scarce at the moment, but we see no reason why Hyundai would delve deeper into this update other than presenting a fresh take on the entire front end plus marginally revised taillights and potential new trims and materials for the interior. Also, little is known about the powertrains, but, again, there is no logical need to give up the gasoline, diesel, HEV, and plug-in hybrid lifestyle – at least for the time being. As for the unofficial redesign, it is always nicer when the CGIs are plenty colorful, right?
