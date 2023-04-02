Rimac C2 Is a Different Kind of CGI Concept, One Powered by a Flame-Spitting V10

Currently, if you ask anyone ‘what is the fastest and quickest EV’ in 2023, chances are that some people will quickly jump and say Tesla Model S Plaid or Lucid Air Sapphire. Oh well, they might be wrong.
Electric vehicles are older than automobiles powered by internal combustion engines, but it is only recently they resurfaced as a viable alternative to burning fossil fuels in the need for speed. Speaking of the latter, as quickly as they re-established themselves as viable options, people started making them quicker and quicker, as well as faster and faster.
And now they have come up to the point of shaming most ICE-powered vehicles out there. For example, the Tesla Model S Plaid does the standing quarter mile in around nine seconds and only now there is an OEM answer for that. One in the form of the highly limited ‘Last Call’ 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, a purpose-built drag-focused car that is way more exotic than Elon Musk’s sedan. And the Plaid can also do nought-to-sixty mph (96 kph) in around two seconds on its way to more than 200 mph (322 kph).
But there is one which can do better, allegedly – aka the Lucid Air Sapphire, which hits 60 mph in 1.89s! Alas, they are not the quickest and fastest out there, an honor which goes to a trio of hypercars. Those would be the Rimac Nevera and Pininfarina Battista, though both are superseded by a model that probably very few people have even heard about – the Japan-designed and Italy-built Aspark Owl. Albeit that is a $3+ million affair, of course.
So, how do you make these ultra-expensive electric hypercars a little more affordable? Well, although it is against planet-saving logic, you can always get rid of the expensive battery packs and all the cutting-edge technology that makes them so expensive by switching them back to an ICE flavor. That is easier said than done, of course – at least in the real world. Across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, though, one should remember that absolutely everything is and will always be possible!
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example courtesy of Mike Dog, author of “bloody renders,” aka _mikedog_ on social media, who has “redesigned the contours of (yet another) appealing car," a different kind of Rimac. Dubbed C2 because it swears allegiance to the Nevera – which, in turn, was nicknamed C_Two back in 2018, when it was presented in concept form at the Geneva Motor Show – it now rides dressed up in white and lots of exposed carbon fiber like a rear-mid-engine V10 hoot! So, it’s definitely of Audi-Lambo inspiration to keep the Rimac – VW AG connection, even though it’s no W16 from Bugatti.
Otherwise, aside from the V10 peaking from under the rear glass, this is a pretty cool CGI affair of the Rimac variety. At least at the beginning of the digital project, when the “only modifications are the engine, rear hood, extra vents, rear spoiler, and small extensions.” Later on, a fashionable CGI video was also in order, along with a recent blue transformation of the C2 that was also plastered all over some vintage-looking BBS LM aftermarket wheels! So, is it cool to think of the Rimac Nevera as a potential V10 sibling to the Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracan, or is that too blasphemous to give it our CGI hall pass?
