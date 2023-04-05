2024 MINI Countryman Will Launch With the Same Powertrain as the Electric BMW iX1

MINI has dropped more details about the all-new Countryman, which will be introduced later this year. The model will go down the electric route, and it will feature the same assembly as the BMW iX1.
As a result, it will use a 64.7 kWh battery pack that will power the two motors, one driving each axle. Just like its German cousin, the new MINI Countryman will enjoy a total of 313 ps (308 hp/230 kW) and 364 lb-ft (494 Nm) of torque. The iX1 can keep pushing up to 112 mph (180 kph) and needs 5.6 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from rest. Thus, the 2024 Countryman should be similarly fast.
Deemed as the brand’s first all-wheel drive EV, the new Countryman SE ALL4 will be joined by a lesser variant. This will be named the Countryman E, and instead of using a bit-motor setup, it will feature a single electric motor. According to the BMW Group-owned marque, the Countryman E will have 191 ps (188 hp/140 kW) available via the right pedal. MINI says the range is estimated at 450 km (280 miles), though they haven’t announced for which of the two models.
In addition to being all-electric, the 2024 MINI Countryman also sports a bigger overall footprint than its predecessor. It is 13 cm (5 in) longer, measuring 4,429 mm (174.4 in) from bumper to bumper, and almost 6 cm (2.4 in) taller, at 1,613 mm (63.5 in). As a result, space for backseat occupants has been improved, and so has the headroom. In all likelihood, you can expect a bigger cargo area behind the rear seats. And since we’re talking about the interior, it is worth noting that it will feature recycled polyester obtained from PET bottles on the dashboard, headliner, floor, steering wheel, and floor mats.
Since it shares its construction with a whole bunch of BMWs, it is only natural that it will come to life at the same factory. The 2024 Countryman will be assembled from November at the Leipzig facility, and this will be the first time that a MINI is made entirely in Germany. Based on the UKL2 platform, models such as the 1 Series, 2 Series Active Tourer, and 2 Series Gran Coupe are also put together at the same factory.
Capable of generating over 20 GWh of electricity each year, the site hosts four wind turbines with a height of 190 meters (623 feet). The energy harvested is stored in 700 second-life batteries sourced from the BMW i3. Part of an investment exceeding €800 million ($874 million), during which they’re looking to decarbonize production by using hydrogen instead of fossil fuels, the on-site e-component production capacity will be expanded by eight lines by 2024.
