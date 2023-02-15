This Is the Electric MINI Countryman That You're Not Supposed To See Yet

A battery-electric version of the next-generation Countryman is something that MINI is also working on, besides the ICE-powered models. We suspected it has been in the making for quite some time now, and these are the first spy shots that prove it.
Expanding the BMW Group’s reach in the zero-emission segments, the all-new MINI Countryman EV looks like its gasoline-fed sibling for now, albeit with a few key differences. For one, the headlamps have a different signature to them, and they flank a closed-off grille, because there is no internal combustion unit behind it that requires air. The bumper should also be new, but we cannot spot any changes on the scooped prototype, which probably means that the camouflage does its job as intended.
Out back, look for a different bumper compared to the one of the non-EV model, and an obvious lack of tailpipes. Oh, and if you’re still having doubts about the all-quiet nature of the pictured prototype, then all you have to do is look at the mandatory ‘Electric Test Vehicle’ stickers that inevitably tell first responders that they’re dealing with a battery-electric car in case something bad happens. The wheels have a different pattern, and chances are they will be exclusive to the Countryman EV once it premieres, helping to manage the airflow better than normal alloys, and improving the driving range.
Expected to be based on the UKL2 platform, just like the normal Countryman, and the BMW X1, 1 Series hatchback, 2 Series Gran Coupe, and 2 Series Active Tourer minivan, the upcoming Countryman EV could mirror the configuration of the iX1. The Bimmer has 308 hp from a dual-motor assembly, and a combined 364 lb-ft (494 Nm) of torque, and it uses a 64.7 kWh battery pack. Some believe that the MINI will retain those exact numbers, and it does seem logical from a cost-related perspective. The iX1 is also available with punchier powertrains, including a 610-hp proposal in the M60 configuration, but we wouldn’t hold our breath for that much oomph in its British cousin.
The next-gen gasoline-powered Countryman is expected to be introduced in the coming months, probably before the end of 2023. It should make its way to the U.S. as a 2024 model, and chances are that the battery-electric variant will follow it not long after. The outgoing Countryman has an MSRP of $34,950 for the most affordable variant that uses a 2.0-liter four-pot with 189 hp, and it goes up to at least $45,075 for the JCW (John Cooper Works), with its 301 horsepower. The Cooper SE ALL4, aka the hybrid model, goes up to a minimum of $46,275, and it has a combined output rated at 221 hp.
