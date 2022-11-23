2025 MINI Aceman Electric Crossover Looks Like the Perfect Clubman Replacement

MINI may have fallen behind some of its rivals in the electrification game, but they continue pushing towards a zero-emission future. As a result, they have a couple of new all-quiet models in the making, including the Aceman.
Previewed by an eponymous concept a few months ago, which the BMW Group-owned brand said that it previews their future design language at the time, the MINI Aceman has been spotted in the open for the second time, with heavy camouflage wrapped around its new metal sheet.
Don’t be tricked by the fake headlamp surrounds, as the clusters will likely have a signature similar to those of the study. The Aceman has a closed-off grille, as it is all-electric, and what appears to be a radar right above the front license plate holder.
The charging port is located on the right rear fender, and at the back, it has more fake stickers around the taillights, and clean-looking tailgate and bumper. The roofline is slightly arched towards the rear, although it doesn’t necessarily eat into the headroom of backseat occupants. The cargo area will be a bit smaller as a result of it. We can also see that the door handles are very similar to those of the concept.
Expected to be similar in size to the first-gen Countryman, the Aceman is understood to be the indirect replacement of the Clubman. Reports indicate that it is underpinned by a dedicated EV platform supposedly developed by BMW and their Chinese partner Great Wall, and in addition to the single-motor versions, dual-motor variants might make their way to the market eventually, with e-AWD.
But when will it premiere? Your guess is as good as ours, yet it is believed to be due sometime in 2024. By the time it makes its way to the market, it should be a 2025 model in all likelihood.
